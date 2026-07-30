Former Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick Celebrated By Many

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Many tributes and events have been held to honor the legacy of former Norfolk City Councilman Paul Riddick, who passed away at age 78 on July 15.

His funeral will be held on Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk.

About a week after his death was announced, family, friends, city leaders and neighbors gathered on July 22 inside of Berkley’s E. Palmer Supermarket to honor Riddick. The gathering included legendary Negro League baseball player and lifelong friend Sam Allen.

“He meant a whole lot to the city,” Allen said. “He was a fighter. He got a lot done and he stood up for what he thought was right and he didn’t do no compromise. That was one thing…no compromise,” Allen said.

Dozens attended the remembrance at the East Palmer Supermarket, where Riddick had a hand in making this Norfolk grocery store a reality. People shared stories about Riddick over the years.

Other tributes to Riddick included a prayer vigil organized by Stop the Violence.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” his son Paul Riddick Jr. said at the prayer vigil adding it’s evident his father will be deeply missed.

“He made sure that everybody had a fair seat at the table,” Riddick Jr. said. “He didn’t let anyone get taken advantage of. He was really a people’s person, and he did it his way.”

When the family learned that the Norfolk organization Stop The Violence wanted to coordinate a vigil for the late Paul Riddick, their hearts were full of gratitude.

“I will remember Paul for his honesty and his friendship,” said his former wife, Christina Riddick.

On July 18, the Norfolk NAACP also honored Riddick who once served as president of the Norfolk Branch NAACP.

A statement from President Harvey Waters and the Executive Committee and the General Membership described Riddick as a defining figure in the city’s civil rights history.

“Mr. Riddick was a true champion for civil rights, an unwavering advocate for justice, and a fearless trailblazer whose life was dedicated to serving the people of Norfolk,” the statement said.

The Norfolk NAACP said Riddick’s leadership reflected the organization’s core mission.

“As a former President of the Norfolk Branch NAACP, Mr. Riddick exemplified the mission of our organization through his tireless advocacy and steadfast dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of all people,” the statement said.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad, a lifelong friend of Riddick’s, also reflected on the loss in a July 18 interview with WTKR News. Muhammad says their relationship spanned decades and reflected a shared commitment to serving Norfolk’s communities.

“This is the second most painful thing to me since I lost my son,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said whenever the community faced a challenge, Riddick was someone he could turn to for guidance.

“Mr. Riddick and I would always connect and he would advise me, go this way… address this issue,” Muhammad said.

A July 15 statement from Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander said, “Today, the City of Norfolk mourns the loss of former Councilman Paul R. Riddick, a dedicated public servant whose decades of service helped shape our city and touched countless lives.

“For 30 years, Councilman Riddick faithfully represented the residents of Ward 4 with unwavering commitment, conviction, and a deep sense of responsibility. As the longest-serving member of the Norfolk City Council, he was a steadfast advocate for his constituents and consistently reminded us that the measure of a community is how it cares for its most vulnerable. His legacy is one of service, courage, passion, perseverance, and a profound belief in the promise of our city and its people.”

Chesapeake New Hope Baptist Church pastor Samuel Logan III said Riddick was his mentor in 1987, while he was a fifth-grade student at St. Mary’s Academy in Norfolk. Logan’s class was asked to write a letter to a local leader about the career they hoped to pursue. Logan, who dreamed of becoming a mortician, chose to write to Riddick, who owned Riddick Funeral Service.

“About 30 years later, I ran into Mr. Riddick at a funeral,” Logan recalled. “He said, ‘Hey Sammy, I got something for you,’ and he handed that letter to me. He kept it.”

Riddick represented Ward 4 at the Norfolk City Council for 30 years, serving from 1992 to 2022. Councilman John “JP” Paige succeeded Riddick in the Ward 4 seat.

The Riddick Family scheduled a viewing on Friday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk, with family visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location. Funeral services follow on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Revival Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery.