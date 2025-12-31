Former NFLers Vick And Jackson Drive 2025 HBCU Attendance Surge

By SPEAKIN’ OUT NEWS

Special to the GUIDE

NJG Newswire

Norfolk State and Delaware State experienced notable boosts in football attendance during the 2025 season, driven largely by the arrival of former NFL stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson as head coaches. While both programs benefited from increased visibility, Norfolk State’s surge was especially dramatic.

In his first season at Norfolk State, Vick helped turn home games into major events. The Spartans drew 106,062 fans across five home games, averaging 21,212 per contest, a figure that ranked fifth nationally in FCS attendance. The total surpassed the combined home attendance from the 2023 and 2024 seasons and marked one of the strongest turnouts in modern program history.

The highlight came during homecoming, when 47,273 fans filled Dick Price Stadium for a matchup with South Carolina State — nearly double the 24,960 attendance recorded two years earlier. Even late in the season, with the Spartans entering their final home game at 1–9, the team still attracted 7,294 fans, more than twice the comparable late-season crowd in 2023. The numbers suggest that Vick’s presence and a more aggressive ticketing strategy reshaped baseline fan interest, regardless of wins and losses.

While Delaware State did not experience the same across-the-board home attendance spike as Norfolk State, its inclusion in one of the season’s most-watched HBCU games reflects a strategic approach to visibility.

Together, the 2025 figures illustrate a broader trend in HBC football: recognizable leadership and marquee opportunities can dramatically influence fan engagement, even when on-field success is limited.