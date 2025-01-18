Former NFLer, Newport News Native, Opens NN Youth Safe Haven Center

By Rosaland Tyler

When former NFL player and Newport News native Antoine Bethea envisioned the Safe Haven Empowerment Center four years ago, he decided to approach inevitable red tape requirements, unexpected delays and fundraising like he approached challenges on the brutal gridiron.

As a result, on Dec. 5, the Safe Haven Empowerment Center officially opened its doors to at-risk youth and families in Newport News with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Denbigh community of Newport News. This means the Super Bowl winner’s vision is now a reality.

In addition to offering the city’s first outdoor lighted basketball to at-risk youth, the new facility also offers court fun activities for youth, such as sports and e-gaming. It also offers educational support, mentorship programs, career development workshops, and wellness services, all aimed at helping young people build a strong foundation for success, according to a news release on the city’s website.

“I am proud to see the Safe Haven Empowerment Center become a reality,” said Bethea, who retired from the New York Giants in January 2021, after 14 years in the NFL, three Pro Bowl berths and one Super Bowl victory. Bethea, a 2002 Denbigh High and a 2006 Howard University grad, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He went on to play for Indianapolis for eight seasons, the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons, the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons and the New York Giants during the 2019 season.

“I put the work in, I have no regrets, and this game owes me nothing,” Bethea said in a statement, when he retired from the NFL in 2021. “I have and always will live by my mantra ‘Bet On Yourself’!”

Later, Bethea said at a local October 2023 event that honored him with two commemorative jerseys at halftime during Denbigh’s home game against Menchville at Todd Stadium, “This is where it started, running up and down Warwick Boulevard,” Bethea said. “Just having my coaches here, my friends here, it means the world.”

The Bethea Family Foundation and the City of Newport News partnered and launched a new center for at-risk youth, in a community where 65 percent of all public school students qualify for free or reduced lunches. To receive a free lunch, household income must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty threshold.

“This center represents more than just a building – it’s a place where our youth can access the tools and guidance they need to achieve their full potential,” Bethea said at the center’s recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m excited to see how it will positively impact the lives of so many in Newport News.”

Mayor Phillip Jones, Councilman Marcellus Harris III, local leaders and youth advocates attended the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new youth center that began as a vision, but is now a reality.

Mayor Jones stood at the podium at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony and said, “This is a transformative moment for our community. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to making Newport News an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am proud of the work that has gone into making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing the positive changes it will bring.”

For more information about the Safe Haven Empowerment Center and the Bethea Family Foundation’s initiatives, please visit www.antoinebethea41.com.

