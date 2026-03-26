ForKids’ 25th Annual Art Auction Raises $2 Million-Plus for Families in Need

NORFOLK

On Saturday, March 21, ForKids hosted its LEGENDARY 25th Annual Art Auction, surpassing its $2 million goal to support children and families experiencing homelessness.

What began 25 years ago as an event raising $22,000 has grown into an impactful and unique philanthropic gathering that has generated millions in support for local families.

More than 525 guests attended this year’s “Legendary”-themed event where guests wear “heroes of myth and memory” attire and support a high-energy live auction that includes priceless children’s artwork created by ForKids participants

“This isn’t about breaking records just to celebrate an anniversary,” said ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick. “We do this because a record number of families are struggling to pay rent, utilities, medical bills, and still put food on the table. Families in our community need us more than ever.”

McCormick also underscored the impact of the community’s support: “Because of this community’s generosity, every dime we raised at the Art Auction will go to support our families. We do this to take care of children and families that we will never meet – but whose lives will be changed because we – all of us – cared enough to help.”

Over the years, the Art Auction has helped ForKids serve thousands of families and children – an estimated 250,000 households or 650,000 individuals – proving what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose.

“From longtime partners to new supporters, the Art Auction reflects the very best of Hampton Roads – a community willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to lift up our neighbors,” McCormick said. “ForKids extends its deepest gratitude to all sponsors, donors, volunteers, and guests who made this milestone event possible.”

ForKids programs support shelter and housing services through a coordinated assessment process that involves multiple cities. Last year ForKids provided housing services to 1,588 families, 3,676 individuals in its housing stability programs.