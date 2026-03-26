Foodbank, Sentara Partnership Marks Two Years of Success

Special to the New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON ROADS

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Sentara Health recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of the Community Feed at Berkley.

The event brought together community members, partners, and local media to recognize the impact of a unique partnership that brings together health care and food access to better support the community

Since opening in February 2024, the Community Feed at Berkley has served more than 8,600 unique individuals across over 43,000 visits. With a strong focus on nutrition, the site has distributed more than 153,000 pounds of fresh produce and over 100,000 pounds of protein. In total, more than 586,000 pounds of food have been distributed. This equates to nearly 500,000 meals.

Chris Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, emphasized the importance of nutrition: “We want to make sure of the produce and protein that comes off your plate when you have limited resources. That’s what the food bank can focus on.”

A key feature of this model is its integration with the co-located Sentara Community Care clinic. Through this partnership, healthcare providers can identify patients experiencing food insecurity and refer them directly to the Community Feed, often during the same visit. Over the past two years, Sentara referrals have resulted in nearly 500 food hub visits, ensuring more than 1,000 individuals have accessed food through these clinical referrals.

“It is strategic by design to have our clinics partnering with food hubs, because we certainly believe that food is not only medicine, but food is hope,” said William Crawley, senior director of operations with Sentara Community Care.

“Today, we know that food is more than nourishment; it is stability, dignity, and the foundation for better health and well-being,” said Tan.