After nearly 30 years in Norfolk, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore, has purchased land in Virginia Beach to expand and relocate its operations.

The organization has collected and distributed food supplies to community organizations – food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, etc., at the Norfolk location on Tidewater Drive for nearly 30 years, said Foodbank official Christopher Tan. The new facility will be located in an area near the Landstown area of Virginia Beach, approximately 25 miles from Norfolk’s inner city location.

Tan said that the organization’s current facility on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk has served them well for nearly 30 years. However, as demand continues to rise – particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic – Tan stated that a larger space is necessary.

“The need is growing for sure,” Tan told WTKR in a recent interview. “We are seeing the highest numbers we’ve encountered, including during COVID,” Tan said. “We know that with funding cuts, the need will likely increase in the future.”

The Foodbank currently serves as a distribution center for pick up by groups which directly assist the community. Individuals do not go to the Foodbank themselves.

The purchased land is located behind a wooded area on Dam Neck Road near Monet Drive. The new facility includes a walking trail for volunteers and a garden for educational use.

The Planning Commission has approved the rezoning, but it still requires a final vote from the city council.

At a recent zoning meeting, a few nearby residents expressed concern including Edward Heath, whose backyard faces the proposed facility. He and other nearby residents said they want a tree buffer established between the neighborhoods and the facility. They want food delivery trucks to only operate during normal business hours.

“We know that going into a neighborhood means we have to be good neighbors, and we will do that for sure,” Tan said.

Tan said space to move is limited in Norfolk and emphasized that their commitment to Norfolk goes beyond their physical location.

“Our commitment to Norfolk is not in this building; our commitment to Norfolk is to the citizens and neighbors we serve every day, and nothing is going to change,” he said.

Tan said if approved, they will begin a capital campaign to fundraise for the $25 million project, which already has secured some funding