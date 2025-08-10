CHESAPEAKE

The Chesapeake Democratic Women (CDW) under the leadership of Annette Kelley hosted their annual Crab Fest on Saturday, August 2 to a full house. The event is the organization’s signature fundraiser and allows an opportunity for current Democratic office holders and those running for office to make their case. The menu included chicken, pulled pork, beans, potato salad, cole slaw, and of course, lots of plumb and tasty crabs. National, state and local Dems were on hand to speak, to include Chesapeake’s current Sheriff Dave Rosado, an Independent, who is running on November 4 as an Write-In candidate to continue serving as the City’s sheriff.