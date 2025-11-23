First Baptist Church South Hill Donates $45,000 To Norfolk State

NJG NewsWire

CHESAPEAKE

In a powerful demonstration of community support for higher education, First Baptist Church South Hill (FBCSH) of Chesapeake recently donated $45,000 to Norfolk State University.

Of this, $30,000 was designated specifically for student debt relief, focusing on eliminating fees and tuition balances to help graduating seniors achieve their degrees on time. This act of faith and partnership aims to lift financial burdens and ensure deserving students can move confidently into their careers.

Senior Pastor Reginald Wise with representatives from First Baptist Church South Hill made the church’s landmark gift to University leadership during a symbolic on-field presentation at the Norfolk State University vs. Morgan State University football game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

This substantial contribution comes at a critical time when many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) face financial headwinds, program cutbacks, and closures. FBCSH’s commitment is a tangible example of a faith-based institution stepping up to directly combat the student loan debt crisis that disproportionately affects HBCU students.

“We believe in investing in the next generation of leaders, and for many, that journey begins at Norfolk State University,” said Senior Pastor Wise. “Eliminating this debt is more than just a financial transaction; it’s an investment in their future, ensuring that a balance due doesn’t prevent them from receiving the diploma they’ve earned. We hope this inspires other organizations to partner with our vital local HBCUs.”