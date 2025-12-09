Film Review: Wicked: For Good

By Dwight Brown

Film Critic

“I’ve heard it said. That people come into our lives for a reason …”

That poet lyric is from the song “For Good,” arguably the second most famous tune from the Broadway musical Wicked. The words hint at the theme of this final half of the Wicked duology, which has been magically created by screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox and manifested brilliantly by director extraordinaire Jon M. Chu.

Their 2024 film version of Wicked, a stroke of genius, earned $750M+ at the international box office, becoming the most successful Broadway musical adaptation of all time.

It was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two.

The difference in 2025 is that Wicked: For Good could sweep all those previous categories and give Chu a directing award for making arguably the best Broadway-to-screen film of our times.

The visuals and sounds are exquisite and enchanting. The acting is superb, with Erivo and Grande finding and using all the nuances in their two lead characters to make them truly iconic. They blur the lines between frenemies, bosom buddies and jealous sisters.

Chu, ever the mastermind, corrals and manages all the moving parts superbly. The elaborate sets, sound effects and music.

It’s hard in the film’s first twenty minutes to remember all the details of the previous chapter and bring them forward. Pity anyone who didn’t see the first adaptation and is trying to discern this one without previous knowledge. Regardless, getting reacquainted takes a minute, and songs in the beginning sequences aren’t that stunning or memorable. So be patient.

As the famed Yellow Brick road is being built by animal labor, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is on the lam. She’s hunted by the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), his henchwoman Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and the army of fierce flying monkeys they control. Morrible: “The Wicked Witch can’t allude us forever!”

Both schemers, using lies and deceit, have turned the people of Emerald City against the witch, who’s now been deemed wicked.

Surprisingly, Glinda (Arianna Grande) only seems moderately interested in her friend’s plight. Luxuriating in her majesty, flying in a new vehicular wagon sphere, a bubble that floats her up, down and around. All while she’s being catered to by her two sycophants Pfannee (Bowen Yang) and Shenshen (Brownyn James).

This can’t go on. Animals are fleeing the Land of Oz afraid of arrests or being imprisoned, like Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage). Morrible and the Wizard are becoming more conniving and malicious every day. Lying to their public and blaming Elphaba for all that’s wrong. The Wicked Witch of the West becomes crestfallen but never loses her zest for exposing the truth and fighting for the less fortunate.

Unlike the first chapter, in this episode the Land of Oz has an interloper. Dorothy. Yes that Dorothy. Her quest adds an extra winsome tone as the little girl from Kanas, wearing ruby slippers, tries to find her way home with a dog, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion (Colman Domingo) and Scarecrow in tow. It’s a nice touch to what is already an increasingly engrossing storyline. A narrative that gets richer and more fanciful with every frame.

The two-hour and 18-minute movie musical swirls to an ending with enough twists to surprise everyone.

Chu’s direction and the excellent production elements are extraordinary. But perhaps the film’s strongest elements are the two leads.

Elphaba and Glinda summate what audiences will feel when they hear their song “For Good.” “I know I’m who I am today. Because I knew you.”

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.