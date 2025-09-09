Film Review: Love, Brooklyn

2 1/2 Stars

By Dwight Brown

Film Critic

He loves her. He loves her not. She loves him, she loves him not. That’s why they broke up.

TV series director turned filmmaker Rachael Holder has love and triads on her mind. That’s got to be the reason she’s teamed with first time screenwriter Paul Zimmerman to tell this romantic, urban dramedy set on the streets of New York’s largest borough, Brooklyn. A place where brownstones dot the avenues and the people inside them each have a unique story.

Roger (André Holland, Moonlight), a writer, bikes around the neighborhood of Fort Green, Bklyn like he’s on a mission. He is. He’s gathering notes and experiences about the gentrification of his old middle-class Black community. Roger observes, “The people who like made the neighborhood, who built the culture, can no longer afford to live in the damn neighborhood.” He expresses that opinion with friends and lovers. Like his new sweetheart, Nicole (DeWanda Wise). They’re friends with benefits and her young daughter Ally (Cadence Reese) is starting to like her single mom’s new best man.

There’s a slight complication. The journalist still has a crush on his ex, Casey (Nicole Beharie). She runs an art gallery in the vicinity and hasn’t gotten him out of her head. Also, her building is being sought by gentrifiers. But it’s an heirloom, once owned by her grandmother. Casey’s heart says, “Don’t sell,” but her bank account screams, “Sell.” She’s as ambivalent as she is with Roger’s feelings.

If this project was in an episodic format, the relatable Roger character would build a fan base. Ditto for the people he hangs with, particularly his married friend Alan (Roy Wood Jr.). Nicole’s journey as a single mom, navigating life with a young daughter would attract young female demographics. Oddly, the Casey character might get the most play. She’s fascinating, complex, torn by emotions, allegiance and tradition. A troublemaker who would be fun to follow.

Also, the playlist consistently adds atmosphere at just the right times. Like Leon Thomas’s “Breaking Point” playing the night Roger shows up at Nicole’s house drunk, looking for some. Or “Colors” by Black Puma accentuating a scene when Roger has a cathartic moment. You gotta love the music.

There’s just enough drama and romance for a series or a streaming service. Not enough to get mobs to run to the local cineplex. That might not be the filmmakers’ intention. But that’s the probability for this love and not in love affair.