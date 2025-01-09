Fannie Lou Hamer Among Recipients of President Biden’s Medals of Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C.

In presenting his Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, President Joe Biden noted she “transformed the struggle for racial justice in America.”

“As a founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the exclusion of Black voices in the political system and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act,” the President said during his awards ceremony at the White House on January 4.

President Biden named nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the ceremony, to include Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Denzel Washington. Also, Hilary Clinton, and Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous) were awarded.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

In making the announcements of his honorees, President Biden noted “great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

In 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer’s national reputation soared as she co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP), which challenged the local Democratic Party’s efforts to block Black participation. In a fiery speech, she pushed the party to seat the MFDP delegates and coined the now iconic phrase, “I’m just sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

By 1968, Hamer’s vision for racial parity in delegations had become a reality and Hamer was a member of Mississippi’s first integrated delegation.

She traveled extensively, giving powerful speeches on behalf of civil rights. In 1971, Hamer helped to found the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Over the next few years, Hamer’s activism waned as her health declined due to heart disease and breast cancer. She died on March 14, 1977 at the age of 59.

The following individuals also were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

José Andrés, a renowned Spanish-American whose World Central Kitchen provides large-scale relief to communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world.

Bono, musician and pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty.

Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumous), the 25th Secretary of Defense.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, who made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate. After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party.

Michael J. Fox, actor and world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development.

Tim Gill, his work has advanced LGBTQI rights and equality.

Dr. Jane Goodall, world-renowned ethologist and conservationist.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, legendary retired basketball player, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumous), Attorney General who fiercely combatted racial segregation, and United States Senator who sought to address poverty and inequality in the country.

Ralph Lauren, noted fashion designer.

Lionel Messi, most decorated player in the history of professional soccer.

William Sanford Nye, dedicated to science education as “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

George W. Romney (posthumous), businessman and public servant.

David Rubenstein, global investor, philanthropist.

George Soros, investor, philanthropist,

George Stevens, Jr., award-winning writer, director, author, and playwright.

Denzel Washington, award-winning actor, director, and producer; also National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years.

Anna Wintour, renowned fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief since 1988.

