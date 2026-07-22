Family Holds Funeral As Questions Remain About Nolan’s Death

From NJG Newswire/AI

PASCAGOULA, Miss.

Family members, civil rights leaders and supporters gathered Monday (July 20) to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells while renewing calls for a full, transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The funeral, held in Mississippi, honored Wells as a gifted athlete, devoted son and brother, and a young man remembered for his kindness and ability to make others feel valued. Yet the service also became a call for justice as questions continue to surround the events leading to his death after a July 4 boating trip with friends.

Wells, who was Black, disappeared during a trip to Horn Island with a group of white friends. His body was recovered in waters off the island two days later. Authorities have said the investigation remains active, but many questions about how and why Wells was left behind remain unanswered.

Through tears, Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, described her son as someone who touched lives wherever he went.

“He had a way of making people feel seen, welcomed and valued,” she said. “He could lift your confidence with just a few words and make you feel like you belong.”

His parents remembered him as a talented football player, a caring older brother and a young man with dreams of continuing his athletic career at the Division I level.

Delivering the eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton challenged investigators to pursue every lead before drawing conclusions. He also announced a $50,000 reward for information that could help explain what happened to Wells.

“There are too many unanswered questions,” Sharpton told mourners. “We cannot accept conclusions before all the facts are known.”

Sharpton also placed the case within Mississippi’s painful civil rights history, referencing the murders of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers as reminders of why many African-Americans remain skeptical when investigations involving Black victims leave unresolved questions.

“The nation is watching because history teaches us that justice must not only be done – it must be seen to be done,” he said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Wells family, echoed those concerns. Leading mourners in chants of “Nolan’s life mattered,” Crump said the family is seeking a complete accounting of the events surrounding the teenager’s disappearance.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has said Wells’ friends have cooperated with investigators. According to the sheriff, early interviews indicated Wells chose to remain on Horn Island after others departed, believing he would find another ride back to the mainland.

Crump, however, disputes that account. He has said another witness indicated Wells intended to return with the group and has questioned why Wells’ phone and keys were reportedly left behind with his friends. Crump has also alleged that information may have been deleted from the phone, a matter he says should be fully examined.

The attorney said local prosecutors have agreed that once investigators complete their work, the evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

“Our lived experiences tell us we have to ask questions and insist on accountability,” Crump said. “Families deserve answers.”

Wells had recently completed his freshman football season as a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College and hoped to continue his career at a major Division I university.

His coach, Les George, remembered him as an outgoing young man whose personality brightened those around him.

“He didn’t meet a stranger,” George said. “He’d stop by my office just to sit and talk.”

The case has drawn national attention, with filmmaker Spike Lee and former NFL star Terrell Owens attending the funeral. Actor and producer Tyler Perry assisted the family by helping cover funeral expenses. Tyler also added $50,000 to the investigation fund Sharpton announced and Owens added $25,000, bringing the total reward to $125,000 for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

Last week, members of the Congressional Black Caucus called for an independent, transparent investigation, saying too many questions remain unresolved.

For Wells’ family, supporters and many across the country, the focus remains clear: remembering a promising young life while ensuring that every question surrounding his death is thoroughly investigated.

As the investigation continues, the Wells family says their hope is that truth, transparency and justice will ultimately prevail.

For many African-Americans, the questions surrounding Nolan Wells’ death extend beyond one family’s tragedy. They speak to a longstanding expectation that every life deserves a thorough investigation, transparent answers, and equal justice under the law. Until those questions are resolved, Wells’ family says they will continue seeking the truth about what happened on Horn Island.