“Every Step Counts” 2nd Annual Walk For Sickle Cell
The Sickle Cell Association of Hampton Roads will host the 32nd Annual “Every Step Counts” Walk for Sickle Cell at Norfolk State University on September 13, raising awareness, support, and funds for individuals and families impacted by sickle cell disease.
#EveryStepCounts #SickleCellAwareness #NorfolkEvents #NSU #HamptonRoads #HealthAwareness #CharityWalk #SickleCellStrong
NORFOLK
The Sickle Cell Association, Inc. of Hampton Roads is hosting the 32nd Annual Walk for Sickle Cell “Every Step Counts” on Saturday, September 13, 2025. It takes place at the Dick Price Stadium, located on the campus of Norfolk State University, beginning at 9 a.m. (EDT).
Held each September during the National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, this event raises awareness and support for individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease – an inherited blood disorder that causes painful health complications and affects millions worldwide.
SCD mainly affects people of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian descent. While there’s no universal cure, treatments like medications, blood transfusions, stem cell transplants and gene therapy can help people live longer, healthier lives.
Participants of all ages are invited to walk, show support, and help raise funds that go toward programs, advocacy, and research benefiting the sickle cell community. This walk fosters awareness, hope, and a sense of unity across Hampton Roads. It is one of the longest continuously run charitable walks in Virginia. In addition to the walk, the event also features music, vendors and a step show.
For more information, registration, or to make a donation, please visit sicklecellhrva.org.
Event Schedule & Highlights
8 a.m.: In-person registration opens.
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Walk begins on the stadium track, open to all walking abilities.
11 a.m. – Noon: Step Show Exhibition featuring Step Show Steppers, followed by community festivities inside the stadium.
Free parking is available across the NSU campus. Campus Police will guide attendees to designated lots.
