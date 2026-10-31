Ernie Pitt Built A Newspaper That Insisted Black Winston-Salem Mattered

By Derwin L. Montgomery

WS Chronicle

On Sept. 5, 1974, the first front page of the Winston-Salem Chronicle made a declaration in type large enough to occupy much of the sheet: “We Salute All the People of Winston-Salem.”

The paper cost 20 cents. Below that greeting were reports about a professional association admitting its first Black members, a new principal, an A. Philip Randolph Institute chapter and a small-business workshop. Even a dispute over a noisy rooster found room.

It was a statement about whose lives deserved attention. A Black community newspaper could confront exclusion and still have space for a neighbor’s complaint. It could insist on justice without surrendering the ordinary details of living.

Ernest H. “Ernie” Pitt, the journalist and publisher who helped turn that first issue into The Chronicle, died of natural causes Friday morning, Oct. 23. He was 80. More than five decades after its debut, the newspaper remains part of the community record he helped build.

His achievement was not simply keeping a business open. It was sustaining a place where Black Winston-Salem could make its arguments, recognize its children, question its institutions and find evidence that its experiences belonged in the news.

That work required reporting and sales calls, deadlines and payroll, allies and arguments. Pitt’s life also included imprisonment, public controversy, faith and a consequential reversal in federal court. An honest remembrance must hold those facts together without letting any single chapter erase the rest.

Before the newspaper

Pitt’s understanding of public life did not begin in a newsroom.

In a 2013 Chronicle column, he recalled attending the March on Washington as a 17-year-old Dudley High School student. He and a friend wore new sport coats, his blue and his friend’s gold. They had already participated in demonstrations against segregation in Greensboro; Pitt remembered being arrested for trespassing during a protest.

He described hearing Martin Luther King Jr. as life-changing. But the column was not a comfortable anniversary celebration. Looking back after 50 years, he saw segregation and unequal treatment that had not disappeared.

“Fifty years is a long time, but apparently not long enough,” he wrote.

His route to journalism was not direct. Born in Raleigh and raised in Greensboro, Pitt graduated from Dudley High School in 1964 and briefly studied architecture at North Carolina A&T. He then joined the Army and served in Vietnam from November 1964 to December 1965.

In 1970, Pitt was convicted on felony drug charges involving marijuana. He spent two years in state prison, where he earned an associate degree through Rockingham Community College. After his release in 1972, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in journalism in 1974. Gov. Jim Hunt later pardoned him.

That history matters to the man he became. His life did not follow a straight progression from promise to achievement. Education, second chances and the decisions of people willing to help him were part of the foundation beneath the publisher’s title.

A story nobody would publish

Pitt repeatedly located the newspaper’s beginning in a reporting assignment that could not find a publisher.

As a UNC student, he investigated why Black graduates of North Carolina Central University’s law school were passing the bar examination at much lower rates than their counterparts elsewhere. In a later interview with UNC Media Hub, he recalled receiving an A for the work but finding no newspaper willing to print it. The experience helped convince him to start a newspaper himself.

The Chronicle was not Winston-Salem’s first Black newspaper. Earlier publications, including Clarence E. Irvin’s Post in the 1930s, belonged to a local Black press tradition that preceded it. Pitt’s contribution was to establish a durable new institution in that tradition, not to invent the need for one.

Nor was it a solitary undertaking. The newspaper’s own mastheads credit Ernest H. Pitt and Ndubisi Egemonye with establishing it in 1974.

Elaine Pitt, his former wife, work was central to its survival. In his 41st-anniversary column, Pitt remembered her coming to Winston-Salem on weekends while pursuing doctoral work at UNC, helping sell newspapers and typeset copy. He also recalled encouragement from a woman he identified as Dr. Greene at Winston-Salem State and practical support from local businessmen Frank Murrell and Carl Russell Sr.

Recognition was only part of the mission

The archives show a newspaper that did more than celebrate achievement.

On one editorial page in August 1992, The Chronicle pressed for scrutiny of police handling of the Sheila Epps McKellar case, urged support for Black-owned businesses and challenged redistricting that would weaken Black voters’ influence. The police editorial distinguished demands for reform from a blanket attack on police.

These unsigned editorials show the range of the newspaper he led: public accountability, economic participation and political power belonged on the same page.

There was also the work that rarely becomes a national headline. A June 1996 issue put practical church-fire protection alongside a young woman’s service as a congressional page and a YMCA youth event. Danger, public service and childhood achievement could share space because they shared a community.

Pitt understood that being noticed could matter, particularly to young people who were not already stars.

Robert Wynn, a co-creator of the junior-varsity basketball tournament that became associated with The Chronicle, recalled Pitt joining as a sponsor after its first year. Wynn and Ike Howard had developed the event for players left outside the varsity showcase.

Influence and the cost of a public voice

A strong Black public voice has never existed outside the history of efforts to silence it. In North Carolina, the stakes have included the destruction of a newspaper itself: a white mob burned Alexander Manly’s Daily Record office during Wilmington’s white-supremacist coup in 1898. Ida B. Wells’s anti-lynching journalism in Memphis brought threats and the destruction of her newspaper’s equipment. During World War II, Black newspapers challenging segregation faced government harassment.

Pitt spoke about the danger of advocacy in his own terms. In his 2015 anniversary column, he wrote that “power combined with advocacy could be dangerous to your freedom. I came to learn that as well.”

Pitt’s public record includes a housing-authority land transaction that led to two federal mail-fraud convictions in 2009. Both convictions were overturned in 2012. The case concerned a land sale involving Pitt’s development partnership and a subsidiary of the housing authority he chaired.

The Fourth Circuit’s June 1 decision vacated the convictions and sent the case back because the jury had received erroneous instructions about honest-services fraud. The ruling followed the Supreme Court’s narrowing of that offense in Skilling v. United States.

Judge Roger Gregory’s lead opinion said the flawed instructions seriously affected the fairness of the proceedings and that a properly instructed jury likely would have found Pitt not guilty of the charges brought against him. The court nevertheless rejected his separate argument that the evidence was legally insufficient.

That is part of the whole person as well: not a polished biography stripped of pain, and not a life reduced to a prosecution whose convictions were later vacated.

The newspaper outlasted his ownership

Pitt announced the sale of The Chronicle in March 2017 at its Community Awards Gala. The acquisition was by the Chronicle Media Group, at that time led by Derwin L. Montgomery and James Taylor Jr.

The transfer came with a familiar challenge: how to carry the paper’s community role into a changing media business. At the time, Montgomery spoke about digital transformation, integrity and balanced journalism.

Pitt’s reflections on independence were characteristically direct. “We’ve lost business, but I’ve been able to sleep at night,” he told The Chronicle in 2017. That was his account of the choices he had made and the price he believed they carried.

Recognition continued after the sale. The NC Media & Journalism Hall of Fame inducted Ernest H. Pitt in 2022.

His name also remained part of the city’s physical landscape. The Black press mural painted in 1998 on The Chronicle’s former Liberty Street building placed him within a longer history of publishers and editors. Artist Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet worked with teenagers on the project, connecting the newspaper’s story to people who would inherit it.

Chronicle View The responsibility that remains

Ernie Pitt’s death asks more of The Chronicle than a grateful look backward.

For this institution, that is a challenge as well as a remembrance. A familiar name is not, by itself, a guarantee that the public voice people relied on will endure.

The archival record offers a practical measure of what carrying his work forward means. Does the paper hear people before they become a crisis? Does it explain decisions affecting their schools, neighborhoods and livelihoods? Does it ask difficult questions of people it knows and likes? Does it give young people and ordinary achievements the attention usually reserved for the already powerful?

Those questions apply to how journalism is produced, not just how a publication describes itself. Digital reach matters when it helps people find reliable information. A photograph matters when the name beneath it is correct. An archive matters when the next generation can use it. Independence matters when the subject of a hard story is also a friend, an advertiser or an ally.

The record he helped begin is still being written.

PHOTO: Memorial illustration honoring Ernie Pitt. Artistic composite.

Photo: Courtesy WS