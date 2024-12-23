Emanuel’s Hope Foundation Observes 6 Years With Gala

Special to the Guide

PORTSMOUTH

On November 15, 2024, the Hub 757 in Suffolk served as the perfect setting for the 6th Anniversary Gala: Sowing Seeds of Hope, hosted by Emanuel’s Hope Foundation.

The celebration, guided by the charismatic Kurt Williams, esteemed news anchor from WTKR News 3, was a night of inspiration and unity. The keynote address was delivered by Reverend Dr. Kirk Houston, Senior Pastor of Gethsemane Community Fellowship. His profound message encouraged attendees to see a need, take action, and produce meaningful results, echoing the very heart of Emanuel’s Hope Foundation’s mission.

Adding to the spirit of the evening, Pastor Danette Crawford, founder of Joy Ministries, delivered a powerful message about the blessings that have come from her partnership with Emanuel’s Hope Foundation. She spoke of the joy and impact their collaboration has brought to the community, emphasizing faith, friendship, and shared purpose.

Among the most cherished moments of the evening was the presence of seniors aged 98, 96, and 94, dressed in elegant fashion and gracing the event with their wisdom, grace, and dignity. Their presence was a heartfelt reminder of why Emanuel’s Hope Foundation exists – to honor, support, and uplift our elders.

Guests were captivated by live performances from Maurice Yancey and One Accord, a renowned gospel group whose uplifting songs filled the room with inspiration, followed by DLY2 (David Yancey), whose soulful acoustic melodies left a lasting impression on every heart.

The gala also recognized outstanding contributions to the Foundation’s mission with honors presented to: Sheriff Michael Moore of Portsmouth; Apostle Timothy Harrell founder or Rebirth Church; William Richardson CEO of Top of the Line Tree Service; John T. Jay CEO of John and Jayden Lawn Care LLC; and Sheila Peddrew, a staunch supporter of Emanuel’s Hope Foundation, Inc.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, a beautifully showcased 2011 Nissan Sentra parked at the entrance became the focal point of an ongoing raffle to raise funds for the Foundation. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2024, continuing the spirit of giving inspired by the event.

Guests were treated to a gourmet dining experience curated by Chef Wimbo, host of Poolside Cooking. Each dish was an artistic masterpiece, prepared with the highest level of culinary expertise, delighting every attendee.

Founder and President Emanuel Yancey, IV, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This gala was not just a celebration of six years of service but a testament to the power of unity and purpose. The beauty and grandeur of Hub 757 provided the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable evening, and we are deeply grateful for their sponsorship and unwavering support. This night was a reflection of the hope and impact we aim to sow in our communities every day.”

6th Anniversary Gala: Sowing Seeds of Hope brought together clergy, bishops, pastors, community leaders, political officials, and supporters in a grand celebration of service and purpose. Funds raised through ticket sales and the ongoing car raffle will enable Emanuel’s Hope Foundation to expand its reach, providing hope and support to more seniors in need.

For more information about Emanuel’s Hope Foundation or to participate in the car raffle, please visit www.emanuelsHOPE.com

Share this: Reddit

Facebook

Nextdoor

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Print

