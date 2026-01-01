Emancipation Observances Began In 1863 Norfolk & S.C.

By Leonard E. Colvin

Chief Reporter

New Journal and Guide

Issued on Jan. 1, 1863, during the Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln to declare that enslaved people in Confederate states were free. The document has been marked by celebrations that continue over 160 years into 2026

The first major Emancipation Day celebrations by former Black slaves in the South took place on January 1, 1863, in Norfolk, Virginia and Camp Saxton, Port Royal, South Carolina—the very day President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

Dr. Tommy Bogger, a retired Norfolk State historian, and other local historians have questioned why Norfolk and Port Royal, South Carolina observances have not been given more importance historically.

While the nation has focused on Juneteenth and the celebration of freedom after the Civil War, some Black historians say we overlook the thousands of Blacks who were able to celebrate their freedom during the conflict.

The first article about the observance of Emancipation appeared in the Journal and Guide in January of 1917.

The GUIDE archives do not provide articles related to the celebration in South Carolina, as early as 1916 and onward. But the Archives do highlight local “Emancipation Day” Celebrations in editions during the early 1920s.

Dr. Bogger served as NSU’s Archivist and Professor of History for many years. In his book, “Free Blacks in Norfolk Virginia 1790-1860: The Darker Side of Freedom” (1997), he reports that along with slaves, there was a large population of free Blacks living in the city even before the Civil War.

Many were freed by masters or bought their freedom. They were skilled craftsmen, some held property and were allowed to even own some form of business.

With the Emancipation Proclamation in place, Lincoln opened the door for 186,097 Black men to enlist in the Union Army. This was intended to show Whites that Blacks were willing to fight the confederacy and secure their freedom.

But the most symbolic of Black residents’

appreciating of their freedom took place in Norfolk on January 1, 1863, according to a February 20, 1926 Edition of the GUIDE.

In an article headlined “Aged Record of First Emancipation Parade in Norfolk Uncovered.”

According to it “5,000 “Freed Men” (and women) took part in the inaugural event of 1863 procession assembled on Queen Street.

The article said that “out of the obscurity of 63 years, there came to the GUIDE this week through the kindness of James M. Harrison, (a prominent local hotel proprietor,) what is believed to be a genuine original record of the first Emancipation Celebration held by colored people of Norfolk.”

“According to the musty and yellowing record,” a printed story of the event first appeared in the New York Times on April 23, 1863.

It was drawn up from notes taken by Rev. George N. Greene the first missionary to the “freedmen” of Norfolk who witnessed the celebration,” which was initially called the “Freedman’s Celebration.”

