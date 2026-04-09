“DON’T GUESS,VOTE YES” – NAACP Confronts Disinformation Campaign

RICHMOND

The NAACP Virginia State Conference met recently to address disinformation around the April 21 Referendum that is designed to confuse Black voters.

NAACP leaders have made clear that the civil rights community supports the amendment and encourages Black voters to vote yes.

Across the state, Black voters report receiving information in their mailboxes with 1960s civil rights imagery and misleading quotes by President Barack Obama and Governor Abigail Spanberger using the word “no.” The originator of this campaign is Democracy and Justice PAC, a MAGA-led group, with the intent to confuse Black voters.

Rev. Cozy Bailey, Sr., NAACP Virginia State Conference President, issued the following statement:

“As we stand here on this significant day – April Fool’s Day – I urge you not to be fooled by the misinformation that seeks to undermine our rights, particularly in the realm of redistricting. Today, we confront a legacy that echoes the Jim Crow era – disinformation designed to sow confusion and suppress the voices of Black voters. We are here to affirm that we will not be deterred; we will fight back.

“Redistricting is not merely a political maneuver; it is a constitutional imperative that occurs every ten years, following the census. It is a necessary process to ensure fair representation in our democracy. Yet, we have seen how this process can be manipulated for political gain.

“We witnessed President Trump’s administration usurp the Constitution in states like North Carolina, Texas, and Missouri, redrawing district lines to gain an unfair advantage in the midterm elections.

This blatant power grab must serve as a wake-up call for all of us.

Virginia has no choice but to respond – to protect our democracy and ensure that every voice is heard.

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“The NAACP stands unequivocally in support of the Redistricting Referendum, a vital step toward safeguarding our voting rights. We believe that this referendum is essential for creating a fair and equitable electoral process that truly represents the diverse voices of our communities.

“We are here today to call upon all Virginians to vote yes for this referendum. Together, we can dismantle the barriers that have been erected to silence us. This is not just about redistricting; it is about our fundamental right to vote, to be represented, and to have our voices matter.

“Let us stand united against the disinformation that seeks to mislead and divide us. The fight for justice is not just a battle for today; it is a commitment to our future generations. We owe it to them to ensure that they inherit a system that values and respects their voices.

“I urge you all to remain vigilant, to educate yourselves and others about the importance of this referendum, and to advocate fiercely for the rights of Black voters in Virginia. Together, we can overcome the challenges we face. Let us be the change we wish to see in our democracy.”

Gaylene Kanoyton, NAACP Virginia State Conference Political Action Chair, issued the following statement:

“Misleading mailers often misuse quotes from leaders like President Obama and Governor Spanberger, with dates buried in small print – many taken out of context. On this April Fool’s Day, don’t be misled into voting NO. Virginia can lead the way to a fair election in November.”

Early Voting is now until April 18, 2026. Election Day is Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Verify quotes, check for disclaimers, and report discrepancies to the Voter Protection Hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).