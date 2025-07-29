By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Gospel legend Donnie McClurkin will perform at the historic First Baptist Church on Bute Street on July 30 starting at 6:45 p.m.

McClurkin, who has sold over 10 million albums and is one of the top-selling gospel artists of all time, received a 1998 Grammy Award nomination for best contemporary soul gospel album. His “Live in London and More” album, which was released in 2000, was a massive success. This album spent 37 weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Top Gospel Albums Billboard chart and won the 2002 Soul Train Award for best gospel album. His next album, “Again” (2003), earned him the 2004 Grammy for best contemporary soul gospel album.

McClurkin was born in Copiague, N.Y. His gospel career began when he, his older sisters, and a neighbor in 1983 performed with the Tri-Boro Mass Choir, led by Albert Jamison, who introduced McClurkin to gospel singer James Cleveland, who became a mentor to McClurkin. In 1989, McClurkin moved to Detroit, where he and Pastor Marvin L. Winans co-founded Perfecting Church.

In the late 1990s, McClurkin wrote songs for the animated film “The Prince of Egypt,” and signed a publishing contract with The Walt Disney Company. He also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and performed at the Grammy and Stellar Awards. His second album, “Live in London and More,” was No. 1 on the U.S. Gospel Chart for more than 40 weeks after its release in 2000.

He has collaborated with gospel singers Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams, and received numerous awards. He has won three Grammy Awards, ten Stellar Awards, two BET Awards, two Soul Train Awards, one Dove Award, and one NAACP Image Award.

He is the senior pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, N.Y., a thriving congregation known for its dynamic music ministry. He is the author of “Eternal Victim, Eternal Victor,” which details his struggles and triumphs. He has battled leukemia but urges others to have faith.