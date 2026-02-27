Digital Download: Why .Gov Domains Matter for Virginia’s Security and Public Trust

By Dr. Cliff Hayes

Delegate

Virginia General Assembly

In today’s digital world, trust is everything.

When Virginians visit a government website, they should have absolute confidence that they are interacting with an official public institution and not an impersonator, scammer, or malicious actor. Unfortunately, that confidence is not always guaranteed when government entities use commercial domains like .com, .org, or .net.

That is why requiring Virginia government institutions to use verified .gov domains is a smart, modern, and necessary step forward.

Unlike commercial domains, .gov addresses are not available to the general public. They are issued only after strict identity verification by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). That means when you see a .gov website, you know it belongs to a legitimate government entity.

The benefits are substantial.

First, cybersecurity improves. Government agencies are frequent targets of phishing attacks and ransomware. A standardized .gov presence reduces confusion and makes it easier for residents to recognize authentic communications.

Second, public trust increases. Citizens should never have to wonder whether a website collecting their personal information is legitimate. A .gov domain sends a clear signal: this is your government.

Third, operational consistency improves. Standardizing domains across agencies simplifies communication, reduces duplication, and strengthens statewide digital identity management.

Fourth, costs are minimal. In fact, the federal government now provides .gov domains at no cost to eligible government organizations, removing financial barriers that once existed.

Finally, this move aligns Virginia with national cybersecurity best practices. Many states and localities across the country are transitioning to .gov because the risks of impersonation and fraud continue to grow.

Technology policy is ultimately about people. It is about protecting residents, securing data, and strengthening confidence in public institutions.

A simple domain name may seem small. However, in cybersecurity, small steps often create the strongest defenses.

And that is a download worth remembering.