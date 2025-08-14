By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

In today’s digital age, seeing is no longer believing.

Deepfake technology, powered by artificial intelligence, can now create audio and video that appears completely real, but is entirely fabricated. Imagine a fake video of a candidate saying something outrageous or a cloned voice calling voters with false information. That’s not hypothetical. It’s already happening.

As we head into a pivotal statewide election season here in Virginia, including races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, and constitutional offices, the rise of deepfakes is a direct threat to our democracy.

The technology is evolving rapidly, and without proper safeguards, it can be weaponized to mislead voters, defame candidates, and divide communities. For Black and Brown communities, already disproportionately impacted by misinformation, this challenge is especially urgent.

So what can we do?

Be skeptical. Don’t trust sensational videos or audio clips without verification.

Push for transparency. We need laws that require AI-generated content to be clearly labeled.

Support detection tools. Tech companies and researchers are developing ways to identify synthetic media. These efforts deserve public support.

Truth is not optional in a democracy. It is essential. In this AI era, we must protect it with vigilance, policy, and public awareness.