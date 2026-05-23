Digital Download: Truth in the Digital Age

By Delegate Cliff Hayes

In an era of artificial intelligence, one of the most important questions society faces is simple. How do we know what information we can trust?

AI systems are now capable of generating text, images, and even video that appear authentic. While these capabilities offer many useful applications, they also create new challenges for verifying the accuracy of information.

As these technologies become more common, systems that confirm authenticity will become increasingly important.

Verified sources, trusted domains, and digital authentication tools will play a critical role in helping citizens distinguish legitimate information from misleading content.

Public awareness is equally important. Citizens must develop stronger digital literacy skills so they can evaluate what they see online.

Technology companies, government agencies, and media organizations all share responsibility for strengthening systems that promote transparency and credibility.

Trust has always been essential to communication. In the digital era, protecting that trust requires both technological solutions and informed citizens.

Artificial intelligence may transform how information is created and shared, but society must remain committed to ensuring that truth remains visible and accessible.