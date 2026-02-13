Digital Download: The Math That Found The World: Gladys West and The Power of Quiet Genius

By Dr. Cliff Hayes

Delegate

Virginia General Assembly

Every time your phone gives directions, a package arrives on time, or first responders find the fastest route in a crisis, there’s a quiet miracle at work in the background. That miracle is GPS. And behind it is a Black woman mathematician from rural Virginia named Gladys West.

Born in 1930 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, Gladys West understood early that education was her path to a different future. She excelled in mathematics, earned advanced degrees – including a Ph.D. – and went on to work at the U.S. Navy’s Dahlgren research center. There, she became one of the earliest programmers and applied mathematicians, working with room-sized computers at the dawn of the digital age.

Her work focused on solving an extraordinarily complex problem: determining the precise shape of the Earth. That precision mattered. Satellites orbiting the planet must calculate location based on exact measurements of Earth’s dimensions. Gladys West’s mathematical models and satellite data analysis made accurate global positioning possible. Without her work, GPS as we know it simply would not function.

For decades, however, her contributions went largely unnoticed. She wasn’t on magazine covers or in history books. Yet her equations quietly reshaped the modern world. That pattern – transformational impact without recognition – appears far too often in Black history.

In 2018, Gladys West was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame. The honor was long overdue, but it served as an important reminder: Black excellence has always been embedded in America’s innovation story, even when the credit was missing.

As we celebrate Black History Month, Gladys West challenges us to rethink leadership and legacy. Not all heroes give speeches. Some write formulas. Not all revolutions are loud. Some are precise, disciplined, and mathematical.

Black history is not just behind us. It is powering our present – and coding our future.

That’s today’s Digital Download.