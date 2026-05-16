Black Opinions
Digital Download: The Hidden Risks of Artificial Intelligence
Delegate Cliff Hayes warns that while artificial intelligence presents major opportunities, the rapid rise of AI also brings growing concerns over misinformation, privacy, bias, and the strain advanced systems place on energy resources.
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By Delegate Cliff Hayes
Artificial intelligence offers tremendous opportunity, but it also introduces new risks that society must address carefully.
One of the most visible concerns involves misinformation. AI systems can generate highly realistic text, images, and video. While these tools can be useful, they can also be misused to create deceptive content that spreads quickly online.
Another challenge involves bias in training data. Artificial intelligence systems learn from the information used to train them. If those datasets contain incomplete or biased information, the results may reflect the same limitations.
Privacy is another important issue. Many AI systems rely on large volumes of data to function effectively, raising questions about how personal information is collected, stored, and protected.
In addition, the computing infrastructure required to power advanced AI systems requires significant energy resources. As the technology grows, energy demand may become an increasingly important issue.
These concerns do not mean artificial intelligence should be avoided. Instead, they highlight the need for thoughtful oversight and responsible development.
Innovation works best when it is accompanied by clear standards and safeguards.
Artificial intelligence has the potential to benefit society in many ways, but its development must be guided with care.
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