Digital Download: Technology Priorities For A New Administration

By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

Virginia General Assembly HD 91

As Virginia prepares for a new administration, there is a timely opportunity to reset and sharpen the Commonwealth’s technology agenda. Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger brings a deep understanding of national security, data, and public trust. These are all qualities well suited for the technology choices now before the state. The question is not whether technology matters, but which technology decisions matter most.

First, broadband must remain foundational. Access alone is no longer the goal; quality access is. Virginians need reliable, affordable, high-speed connections that support remote work, education, telehealth, and public safety. That means continued investment in fiber where possible, smarter use of satellite where necessary, and accountability for outcomes, not just coverage maps.

Second, cybersecurity and resilience should be elevated to core governance issues. State and local governments are prime targets for ransomware, data theft, and service disruption. Cybersecurity is no longer an IT line item. It is essential infrastructure, equivalent to roads, bridges, and utilities. Workforce development, shared security services, and incident readiness must be priorities.

Third, Virginia needs a responsible framework for artificial intelligence. AI is already influencing hiring, benefits decisions, education tools, and public safety systems. Innovation should continue, but with guardrails that protect civil rights, transparency, and human oversight. Virginians should never be governed by an algorithm they cannot question or understand.

Fourth, digital government deserves renewed focus. Residents increasingly expect services that are simple, mobile, and intuitive. Modernizing legacy systems, improving data sharing, and designing around residents can restore trust and improve efficiency at the same time.

Finally, workforce and digital literacy must anchor everything else. Technology policy is economic policy. Preparing workers, students, and small businesses for a digital economy ensures growth reaches every region and community.

A new governor brings a new moment. If Virginia aligns innovation with equity, speed with safety, and technology with people, the Commonwealth can lead not just in adoption, but we’ll lead also in wisdom.