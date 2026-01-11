Education
Digital Download: Technology Priorities For A New Administration
As Virginia welcomes a new administration, Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr. outlines priorities for broadband, cybersecurity, AI governance, digital government, and workforce digital literacy to ensure equitable innovation and public trust statewide.
#VirginiaTech #DigitalGovernment #BroadbandAccess #Cybersecurity #AIRegulation #WorkforceDevelopment #DigitalLiteracy #StateInnovation #VAPolitics
By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.
Virginia General Assembly HD 91
As Virginia prepares for a new administration, there is a timely opportunity to reset and sharpen the Commonwealth’s technology agenda. Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger brings a deep understanding of national security, data, and public trust. These are all qualities well suited for the technology choices now before the state. The question is not whether technology matters, but which technology decisions matter most.
First, broadband must remain foundational. Access alone is no longer the goal; quality access is. Virginians need reliable, affordable, high-speed connections that support remote work, education, telehealth, and public safety. That means continued investment in fiber where possible, smarter use of satellite where necessary, and accountability for outcomes, not just coverage maps.
Second, cybersecurity and resilience should be elevated to core governance issues. State and local governments are prime targets for ransomware, data theft, and service disruption. Cybersecurity is no longer an IT line item. It is essential infrastructure, equivalent to roads, bridges, and utilities. Workforce development, shared security services, and incident readiness must be priorities.
Third, Virginia needs a responsible framework for artificial intelligence. AI is already influencing hiring, benefits decisions, education tools, and public safety systems. Innovation should continue, but with guardrails that protect civil rights, transparency, and human oversight. Virginians should never be governed by an algorithm they cannot question or understand.
Fourth, digital government deserves renewed focus. Residents increasingly expect services that are simple, mobile, and intuitive. Modernizing legacy systems, improving data sharing, and designing around residents can restore trust and improve efficiency at the same time.
Finally, workforce and digital literacy must anchor everything else. Technology policy is economic policy. Preparing workers, students, and small businesses for a digital economy ensures growth reaches every region and community.
A new governor brings a new moment. If Virginia aligns innovation with equity, speed with safety, and technology with people, the Commonwealth can lead not just in adoption, but we’ll lead also in wisdom.
Trending
- Black Arts and Culture4 days ago
Celebrating Imani For Kwanzaa In Hampton Roads
- Black Business News4 days ago
Our Path Forward To 2027
- Hampton Roads Community News3 days ago
54-Year-Old MEAC Tournament Is Keeping Up With The Times
- Black Business News5 days ago
Black America’s Cultural Icons Whom We Lost in 2025
- Political News in Virginia4 days ago
Local Health Advocate Pushes Va. Sodium Warning Label Bill
- Entertainment5 days ago
Bridge Corner: The American Bridge Association (ABA)
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
Message to Women of Color
- Black Community Opinions2 days ago
Baltimore City Launches New Initiative To Help Poor Avoid Homelessness