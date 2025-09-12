Digital Download: Stay Vigilant Online: Protecting Yourself from Cyber Threats

By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

In today’s connected world, our phones, tablets, and computers are more than just gadgets. They are gateways to our personal and professional lives. That’s why online vigilance isn’t optional. It is an absolute must.

Cybercriminals are clever, and they’re constantly looking for ways to trick you into handing over sensitive information. One of the most common tactics is phishing. These are uninvited emails or text messages designed to look like they come from a trusted source, but with the goal of stealing passwords, banking details, or personal data. If you ever get a message that feels urgent, like “Click here immediately!” Pause before acting. Urgency is one of the oldest tricks in the hacker’s playbook.

Another growing threat is spoofing. This is when scammers disguise their phone number or email address to make it look like it’s coming from someone you know, like a coworker, your bank, or even your city government. Remember: just because it looks familiar doesn’t mean it’s safe. Always double-check before you click links or provide information.

So how do you protect yourself? Start with these four basic tenets:

Use strong, unique passwords for different accounts. Turn on two-factor authentication wherever possible. Keep your software and apps up to date. Think before you click. If something feels off, trust your instincts.

Most importantly, never be afraid to slow down and verify. A quick phone call to a trusted number or checking directly on an official website can save you from a costly mistake.

Staying safe online doesn’t have to be complicated. With a little vigilance and common sense, you can keep your information secure and continue to enjoy the benefits of our digital world.