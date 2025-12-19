Digital Download: Satellites, Coax & Fiber –Why Infrastructure Matters

By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

When people talk about internet speed, they often overlook something fundamental: not all internet infrastructure is built for the same purpose. Satellite, coaxial cable, and fiber all connect us, but they differ dramatically in speed, reliability, latency, and long-term usefulness.

Satellite internet comes in two primary forms. Traditional systems rely on geostationary satellites, positioned nearly 22,000 miles above the Earth. That vast distance creates high latency – the delay between sending and receiving data. While basic browsing and email may work, activities like video conferencing, gaming, telehealth, and emergency response suffer noticeable lag. Geostationary satellite is best used where no wired option exists at all.

Newer systems rely on low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which operate much closer to the planet. This reduces latency and improves performance, making LEO satellite a significant improvement over older systems. Even so, satellite bandwidth is shared and limited. It connects individual locations but is not designed for dense neighborhoods, cities, or sustained economic growth.

Coaxial cable is the backbone of traditional cable internet. Originally built to deliver television, coax was later adapted for broadband. While it can provide decent download speeds, upload speeds are far slower, and performance declines during peak usage. Coax works acceptably for streaming and browsing but struggles with cloud computing, remote work, and modern two-way applications.

Fiber operates differently. It transmits data using light instead of electricity, delivering extremely low latency and symmetrical speeds – fast downloads and uploads. Fiber scales easily, supports emerging technologies, and provides the reliability required for education, healthcare, public safety, and economic development.

Simply put: satellite solves access, coax stretches legacy infrastructure, and fiber builds the future. Infrastructure choices shape opportunity for generations.