Digital Download: Pictures, Posts, and Power: The Real Drivers of Data Center Growth

By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

When the topic of data centers comes up, the debate often turns to their massive energy footprint.

Critics sometimes frame them as wasteful, but what we often miss is the connection to our daily digital habits.

Every action on our devices has a ripple effect. Send an email, open an email, send a text message, snap a photo, record a TikTok, or upload to Instagram and that file doesn’t just stay on your phone. It’s stored in the cloud, duplicated across servers, and streamed back anytime it’s viewed. The same is true for Facebook posts, LinkedIn uploads, or even when we check directions in Google Maps or Apple Maps. Behind every click, a data center is working to make it happen.

And let’s not forget virtual meetings. Platforms like Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams have become indispensable for work and school. Each meeting involves high-definition video and audio streaming across multiple participants. Multiply that by millions of meetings a day worldwide, and the data load, plus energy demand becomes staggering.

Video in all its forms is especially resource-intensive. From TikTok clips and YouTube streams to Instagram Reels and day-long Zoom conferences, it requires immense bandwidth, storage, and processing. Add in artificial intelligence, tagging faces, filtering images, or recommending content and the demand only grows.

So when critics raise concerns about data centers, we must recognize the true driver: our insatiable demand for digital content and connectivity. This isn’t about blame. It’s simply about awareness. Data centers are not the villains; they are the backbone of the digital life we’ve come to depend on.

The real question is how we balance this lifestyle with responsibility: pushing for renewable energy, smarter cooling systems, and more efficient networks. Because every photo, post, stream, and virtual meeting doesn’t just connect us. It also consumes power. And awareness is the first step to managing it wisely.