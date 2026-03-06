Digital Download: Not All A.I. Is Created Equal

By Dr. Cliff Hayes

Delegate

Virginia General Assembly

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days. It’s in your spam filter, your Netflix recommendations, even your car’s navigation system. But lately, you’ve probably heard a different term floating around: generative AI. Are they the same thing? Not quite, and the distinction matters.

Traditional AI, let’s call it “classic” AI, is built to analyze, classify, and predict. It looks at data and makes decisions based on patterns it has learned. When your bank flags a suspicious transaction, that’s classic AI at work. When Spotify builds you a playlist based on your listening habits, same thing. It’s reactive, working within boundaries that humans defined for it. It answers the question: “What does this data tell me?”

Generative AI does something fundamentally different. Instead of just

analyzing what exists, it creates something new. Tools like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude can write essays, compose emails, generate images, and even produce computer code. It’ll even create it all from a simple text prompt. Generative AI learned from massive amounts of human-created content and can now produce original output that mimics human creativity. It answers a different question entirely: “What can I make?”

Think of it this way. Classic AI is like a very smart librarian who can find exactly the book you need. Generative AI is like an author who can write you an entirely new book on the spot. Both have their place, and both carry real implications for how we work, communicate, and create. As these tools become more embedded in our daily lives, understanding the difference is the first step toward using them wisely.