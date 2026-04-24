Digital Download: Leadership Matters in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

By Delegate Cliff Hayes

Artificial intelligence may be a technological breakthrough, but it is also a leadership challenge.

New technologies do not shape society on their own. The decisions made by leaders determine how those technologies are used and how their benefits are shared.

Government leaders must consider how AI affects public policy. Business leaders must determine how to use these tools responsibly within their organizations. Educators must prepare students for a world where intelligent systems are part of everyday life.

Responsible leadership means asking thoughtful questions.

How should AI systems be used in decision making? What safeguards should exist to protect privacy and security? How can organizations ensure that automated tools remain transparent and accountable?

These are not simply technical questions. They are questions of ethics, governance, and public trust.

History shows that innovation often moves faster than policy. That reality places an even greater responsibility on leaders to anticipate challenges before they become problems.

Artificial intelligence will continue to evolve in ways we cannot fully predict.

What will matter most is the leadership guiding its development.

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Technology may create new possibilities, but leadership determines whether those possibilities improve society.