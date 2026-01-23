Digital Download: Explaining Technology One Byte At A Time

By Dr. Cliff Hayes

Delegate

Virginia General Assembly

Recently, I asked Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue, Blythe Scott, about technology trends. She immediately pointed out to me that older adults are trying to get with technology. A new national AARP survey shows that older Americans are embracing technology at record levels, using digital tools to stay connected, manage daily life, and support their health. Nearly two-thirds (66 percent) of adults age 50 and over say technology enriches their lives, making aging easier and more independent. From managing finances to maintaining social ties, tech is becoming an essential part of their day-to-day routines.

One of the most notable shifts is the rise of smart home devices. More than 6 in 10 older adults now use technology for home security, lighting, and appliance control. These are tools that help them age in place with confidence. Safety devices such as alarms and doorbell cameras are widely adopted, with another 40 percent expressing interest as these technologies become more affordable and easier to use.

Health-related technology is also gaining momentum, especially among the 70 percent managing chronic conditions and the 27 percent who serve as caregivers. Health-tracking apps, virtual fitness classes, emergency alert devices, telemedicine platforms, GPS trackers, and motion sensors are playing a growing role in monitoring well-being. These tools support older adults directly, while also giving caregivers improved ways to communicate, shop, coordinate care, and assist loved ones.

Tech spending remains steady, with 67 percent of respondents purchasing a new device in the past year. Smartphones lead the list, followed by smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and wearables. Yet barriers persist: one-third of older adults cite data privacy concerns, and others cite challenges with ease of use, setup, cost, or simply not knowing which technologies are available.

Notably, the use of generative AI among older adults has doubled. It has grown from 9 percent in 2023 to 18 percent in 2024. It reveals a growing curiosity about emerging tools. Still, many feel that technology is not fully designed with their needs in mind.

AARP recommends better design, stronger support, and increased education to close the adoption gap. What’s clear is that older adults are willing and eager to engage. The tech world needs to meet them halfway.