Digital Download: A Season To Be Thankful – For Technology, Too

By Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr.

As we gather around the table this Thanksgiving, we often pause to give thanks for family, faith, and the blessings of community. But in this digital age, we can also be thankful for something less visible yet deeply woven into our daily lives. That is technology.

From virtual classrooms that keep students learning to telehealth visits that bring doctors into our homes, technology has become a quiet companion in modern life. It allows families to stay connected across miles, friends to share moments in real time, and businesses to thrive in ways that were once impossible.

We can be thankful for the power of innovation that helps cities run more efficiently, keeps our neighborhoods safer, and creates opportunities for young people to explore new careers in science and technology. We can appreciate the engineers and technicians who work behind the scenes. They keep our networks running, safeguarding our data, and helping communities stay informed and connected.

Of course, technology isn’t perfect. It still requires balance, wisdom, and humanity at its center. But this season reminds us that progress is not just about faster speeds or smarter devices. Also, it’s about using these tools to uplift one another.

“When used with purpose, technology doesn’t replace human connection – it strengthens it.”

So as we reflect on what we’re grateful for, let’s include the innovations that make it possible to learn, serve, and stay close even when we’re apart. May gratitude guide how we use technology to build a better, more connected world.