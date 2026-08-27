Deputy Who Killed Sonya Massey Dies In Prison

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Sean Grayson, the former Illinois sheriff’s deputy convicted of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in July 2024, died on Aug. 23, 2026, while serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Grayson, 32, was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2023 and Stage 4 rectal cancer and cancer that spread to his liver and lungs. Grayson, who was White, was serving a 20-year sentence after a Peoria County jury convicted him in October of killing Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman and the mother of two children.

Massey’s killing launched protests and a statement from then-President Joe Biden, who said Massey’s death “reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not.”

Massey was shot inside of her home after Grayson and another deputy responded to a 911 call over a possible intruder. Video from the body-worn camera of Grayson’s partner, Dawson Farley, captured the shooting and drew international attention to the case.

In the video, Massey, who was holding a pot of hot water, is seen saying, ”I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson pulled out his weapon and yelled at Massey to drop the pot.

“OK, I’m sorry,” Massey said before ducking behind her kitchen counter. Grayson then approached her and fired three times, striking Massey once in the face. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In a letter to the Prisoner Review Board before a recent July hearing seeking early medical release, Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Grayson had already been diagnosed with cancer when he shot Massey, and that “cancer does not make him any less dangerous.”

Grayson sought early release through the state’s Joe Coleman Medical Release Act, which allows inmates in custody who are terminally ill or who have a medical condition that incapacitates them to apply for early release from prison

Grayson worked for six different agencies in four years before joining the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in May 2023. Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser argued Grayson repeatedly did not follow law enforcement policies or training.

A mostly White, 12-member jury in Peoria announced its verdict one week after testimony began.

The victim’s family received a $10 million settlement. Massey’s cousin, Shadia Massey, told WBEZ that justice has been served. “Now my family can start our grieving process — most of us had no time to grieve,” Massey said. “Thanks be to God.”

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, attorneys for Sonya Massey’s family, said, “Sonya Massey’s death was unjustifiable and she should be alive today. Sean Grayson’s death in custody from cancer does not bring Sonya back. We wish his family prayers of peace, as we do for all who grieve a loved one. Sonya’s family knows that pain all too well and will grieve her loss the rest of their days.”

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, a Massey family friend for decades, advocated for a state law that mandates police departments implement stricter background checks for prospective hires.

After Massey’s death, Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a measure requiring local and state law enforcement agencies in Illinois to be more transparent about former officers’ work histories when they seek employment with another police force. A local commission was also established in Massey’s name for community leaders to examine certain issues, including societal inequalities in minority neighborhoods, in the Springfield area.

PHOTO: Sonya Massey