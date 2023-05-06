Connect with us

Civil

DeAngelo Hall Inducted Into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2023

Published

VIRGINIA BEACH

Chesapeake 2023 ICON,  DeAngelo E. Hall, a graduate of Deep Creek High School, Chesapeake, was among those inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on April 22.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame celebrated their 50th anniversary inductee weekend at the Westin Hotel where nine Virginia Sports persons were inducted into the Hall of Fame. The weekend included a breakfast and the VIP Reception and Ceremony.

Hall, Class of 2000, furthered his career at Virginia Tech  becoming the cornerback for the football team.

He was also awarded the Presidential Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award, a congratulation letter from the Virginia Governor’s Office and a letter of recognition as a Chesapeake ICON from the Office of the City of Chesapeake. The awards were coordinated by The Connectional Ministries and Mission 2000 and G Paris Media Group.

Those in attendance for the induction ceremony included Senator Aaron Rouse of Virginia’s 7th District; Chesapeake Mayor, Dr. Richard West; NFL Hall of Famer, 2017 Kenneth Easley; and Senator L. Louise Lucas, along with more than 300 guests and members.

 

 

