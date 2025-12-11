D.C.’s Chief of Police Pamela Smith Announces Her Resignation From Post

By Andrea Stevens

AFRO Staff Writer

Afro-American Newspaper

astevens@afro.com

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith announced she will step down from her leadership position. Her resignation will go into effect Dec. 31, bringing to a close a tenure marked by historic firsts and a turbulent political landscape.

Her departure comes as the city grapples with federal intervention in policing of the District of Columbia and an ongoing debate about control of law enforcement in the capital.

Smith issued her resignation in a written statement on Dec. 8.

“I am deeply humbled, grateful and deeply appreciative of my time with the District of Columbia,” said Smith. “Serving as Chief of Police has been the greatest honor of my career and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser for appointing me to this position and to the D.C. Council for their steadfast support throughout my tenure.”

Her resignation follows a distinguished 27 year law enforcement career that began with the United States Park Police in 1998. Smith served in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York before she became chief of the agency in 2021, making her the first African-American woman to lead the Park Police in its long history.

In 2022, she was chief equity officer for the MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) where she oversaw the Equal Employment Opportunity Office and the Directorates for Employee Well-Being and Support Unit.

In 2023, Smith assumed the position of assistant chief of police in charge of the Homeland Security Bureau. Her tenure coincided with a period of heightened national focus on the District’s policing capacity.

Earlier this year the federal government temporarily assumed direct authority over MPD via an executive order issued by the 47th president of the United States on Aug. 11. However, just days later, on Aug. 15, a court order made it clear that she was to maintain control over MPD as chief.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement after Smith’s announcements, touting her leadership in the past couple of years.

“Leading a police department in a time of deep national reflection on policing, public safety, and accountability is no easy task. Chief Smith stepped into that responsibility with steady leadership and a focus on the safety of District residents.”

Smith believes the department remains strong and positioned to continue its progress. She closed with gratitude for the opportunity to lead MPD.

“I am confident that the department is in a strong position and that the great work will continue, moving in a positive trajectory to combat crime and enhance public safety,” Smith said. “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity as Chief of Police.”