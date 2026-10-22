Countdown to November 3 Midterm Elections

By Leonard E. Colvin

Chief Reporter Emeritus

New Journal and Guide

The 2026 Mid-term General Election elections are on November 3 and at the top of the nation’s political agenda is the contest being waged by the two major parties for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

As of October 12, 2026, the U.S. Senate has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and 2 Independents (the independents caucus with the Democrats, so the split is usually reported as 53–47), and the U.S. House of Representatives has 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats, 1 Independent, with 2 of its 435 voting seats vacant.

President Donald Trump is not on the ballot this year, but his unpopular domestic and foreign policies are placing Congressional Republicans at a disadvantage and uplifting the Democrat’s electoral fortunes.

House and Senate

According to the polls, Democrats are poised to take control of the House and gain ground in the Senate.

After serving three terms Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner will now seeking a fourth and final term. He ais leading his Republican opponent Bert Mizusawa in polls.

In Virginia all of the 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot. Currently there are six Democrats and five Republicans and Democrats hope to add to their roster.

In Hampton Roads, the most hotly contested race is in District 2 where the race is deemed a “toss up”, according to the Cook Political Report Poll, between Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans.

Virginia has two majority Black congressional districts and both incumbents are facing multiple challengers in their reelection bids.

Third District Congressman Robert “Bobby” Scott, first elected in 1993, is the longest serving member of the state’s delegation to the U.S. Congress.

Scott is being challenged by three candidates: Republican Edwin Rivera; Independent candidates Makiba Gaines and Stephen Woll.

Fourth Congressional District Democrat incumbent Jennifer McClellan, is seeking another term. She is facing challengers independent Joan E. “Andrews” Bell, and Republican Robert P. “Family Man” Murray Jr.

South Hampton Roads

Each of the cities in the Hampton Roads are holding city council and school board elections this year.

Also, Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth have referendums asking voters if their locales should temporarily raise the sales tax by 1% to fund public school construction and maintenance projects.

Statewide there are three Constitutional amendments

and voters will be asked to vote “yes or no” to provide protections against bans on abortion access, same-sex marriage, and quicker restoration of voting rights for people who have completed their sentences.

If all three are passed, Virginia will be the most progressive state in the south on these issues.

Chesapeake

Five seats will be up for grabs in a crowded race for Chesapeake City with another five in the School Board race.

Three incumbents are running for reelection for second terms to council, including Amanda Newins, Daniel Whitaker and E. R. “Jeff” Jefferies Jr. Newins and Whitaker won election in 2022. Jefferies was appointed to the City Council in September following the death of Vice Mayor John de Triquet.

For the first time in 20 years Councilperson Ella Ward will not be running nor will council member Jeff Bunn, leaving two of the four-year seats open.

The incumbents will face challenges from 13 other candidates in the at-large race. The challengers are Nichelle Buffalow, Clayton Spruill, Anthony Brown, Eric Wray II, Sentiera Brown-Yearling, Janelle St. Louis, Gayle Gilmore, Todd Mayfield, Daniel Rosinski, Jennifer Naperala, George Yacus, Brandy Deel, and Ozan Duran.

Norfolk

In Norfolk five Norfolk City Council seats are up for election this year to serve 4-year terms.

Candidates in Wards 1, 2 and 5 are running uncontested. Incumbents in Wards 3 and 4 face challengers.

In Ward 1, Martin Thomas chose not to seek reelection and Scott Guirlinger is seeking to replace him. Incumbents Ward 2 Courtney Doyle, and Ward. 5 Thomas Smigel Jr. are seeking reelection.

But the incumbents in the majority Black Wards 3 and 4 are battling against challengers.

First elected in 2014, 3rd Ward incumbent Mamie Johnson is the longest serving African American on council.

She is touting her efforts to bolster economic development and investment in the vast ward, notably the proposed redevelopment of the abandoned Globe Iron metal processing plant which is targeted to be demolished to make way for affordable housing this Fall.

Her opponent, Sikaiadah Newton, in her first race, is an educator with Norfolk Public Schools. She believes investment to create affordable housing and commercial investment in the ward’s neighborhoods is important.

In Ward 4, incumbent John “JP” Paige seeks another term and is being challenged by two rivals.

Paige says that Ward 3, is a potent economic sector of the city, but lacks sufficient economic investment by the city and hopes to reverse that if he is granted another term.

Challenger Jazmine Garcia is a public health professional with the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

Challenger Jacquetta Garris is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Both say they are concerned with improving economic development, public safety and affordable housing.

Ten candidates, including four incumbents, are running for five ward seats on the Norfolk School Board.

In Ward 1 Josh Howel is challenging incumbent Adale Martin.

In Ward 2 Veleka Gatling, Michale Spencer and Shawn Wilkerson, Jr are competing for that seat currently held by Tanya Bhasin who is not seeking re-election.

In Ward 3 incumbent Jodi Foster is running for her first full term unopposed.

In Ward 4 Candiase Driver is seeking to unseat school board chair Tiffany Moore-Buffalow.

In Ward 5, Jevon Baskerville is seeking to unseat incumbent Ken Paulson.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council incumbents Vernon Tillage Jr. and Mark Hugel are running to secure second four-year terms.

Some familiar faces who lost bids for reelection in 2024 are seeking to return to Council. Lisa Lucas-Burke, who was first elected in 2016 and served as vice mayor before she lost the mayor’s race to Mayor Shannon Glover, is running to reclaim her seat on council. Former member Mark Whitaker also is seeking election. Whitaker was first elected in 2014, lost election in 2018, and then reelected in 2020.

For school board, four incumbents are seeking reelection to four-year terms. That includes current chair Cardell Patillo Jr., who was first elected in 2014; vice chair Melvin Cotton Jr., and members Quiana Futrell and Tamara Shewmake.

Four others will compete for the four seats, including Luis Padilla, Ingrid Whitaker, Denzel Glover and Justin Randall-Jenkins.

Suffolk

In Suffolk, eight candidates, including four incumbents, are running for four borough seats on Suffolk City Council.

Incumbent Shelley B. Barlow is seeking to retain her seat in the Chuckatuck Borough against a challenger Mary E. Hill.

One of the longest serving incumbents Leroy Hill seeks another term in the Cypress Hill Borough and is being challenged by political newcomer Will Smith.

Timothy Johnson is running unopposed in the Holy Neck Borough.

Suffolk Borough Incumbent John Rector is being challenged by Dwight James and Tyrone Riddick.

For school board Karima M. Lockwood is challenging Kimberly A. Slingluiff in the Chuckatuck Borough.

Karen Jenkins is running unopposed in the Cypress Borough. In Holy Neck Borough Dawn M. Brittingham is being challenged by Wendy VanHosen.

Steven Cheeks is running against Jeffrey Ferin for the Suffolk Burrough seeking to replace Tyrone Riddick.

Virginia Beach

Six District seats are up for election this year on the Virginia Beach City Council.

Twelve candidates, including six incumbents, are on the ballot. The seats up for election are Districts 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, and 10.

In District 2, longtime incumbent Barbara Henley is being challenged by Jeff Bruzzesi, and Elaine Fekete.

In District 4, incumbent Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond is being challenged by Janet Byrnes.

In District 6,Worth Remick is being challenged by Richard Kowalewitch.

In District 8, Stacy Cummings is being challenged by Chris Taylor.

In District 9, John Moss, seeking to return to the council, is challenging incumbent Joshua Schulman.

In District 10, incumbent Jennifer Rouse is running unopposed.

For the Virginia Beach School Board, 13 candidates, including three incumbents, are running for six district seats on the Virginia Beach School Board.

James Lewis, and Zachery Taylor are competing in District 2; incumbent Alveta Green, seeking another term, is being challenged by Melisa Herum in District 4; Antoinette Kahan and Brigid Kahng are running for the District 6 seat; Andy Baan and Natelie Bray are seeking the District 8 seat; Suzanne Berman, and Caroyln Weems are seeking the District 9 seat. Incumbent and current board chair, Kathleen Brown is being challenged by Betty Spencer for the District 10 seat.