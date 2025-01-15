Conservative Movement Appears Hell-Bent On Overtaking King’s Legacy

By Leonard E. Colvin

On January 20, the nation will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday and legacy.

The 39th edition of the observance will coincide with the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump, leading the dominant “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) voting bloc of the Republican party, has led the mostly White conservative movement, since 2016, when he first won election for his first term.

Is Trump’s return to power indicative of the Conservative movement’s continued success at dismantling of the gains of the Civil Rights Movement, and the Legacy of its “Drum major” Dr. King?

The MAGA dominated GOP is the latest incarnation of a conservative right-wing political and economic movements dating to Colonial America.

Each sought to deter marginalized groups, especially Blacks, from securing socioeconomic equality and challenging White dominance.

This includes the post-Civil War-era Democrats, the KKK, the Jim Crow era, Citizens Councils, and Tea Party.

As Critical Race Theory (CRT) proves, this element has used and continue to use violence, disinformation, division, the courts, government, and media to derail advancement by Blacks.

Over the past five decades, the Conservative U.S. Supreme Court, in collaboration with lawmakers and media, has weakened components of the Brown Decision of the 1950s and the Voting and Civil Rights Acts, and other Great Society Advances of the 1960s.

A small number of GOP-led states have even omitted references to Black culture and history, including slavery from the text books

Deemed divisive, they have also have banned application of, and even the words “diversity” or “discrimination.”

Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, NSU’s Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and a noted Historian, has chipped away at the foundation of the triumphs of the Civil Rights movement, including its leadership.

During the birthday celebration last year, Black and White media talking heads launched a scathing attack at the character and mission if Dr. King.

Charlie Kirk, a racist and leading right wing media fissure, said that the Civil Rights Act was a mistake, since it now discriminates against White men.

“Alexander said, “No one is perfect including Dr. King,” but they are seeking to marginalize his legacy by attacking him personally.

She said Dr. King recognized how race was used to deny Black progress. His agenda sought to remove systematic and institutionalized racism and forge a system where they were advanced by character and not skin color.

She said White Conservative activists have been crafting the message calling for whitewashing the plaque of historic racism from the history texts.

She said they have weaponized the idea of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) to mean “Unqualified” people of color being admitted to a college, hired as workers, or elected to office over more qualified white men.

To resist right-wing efforts to marginalize Dr. King’s legacy, Alexander advised that Black Civic and political activists, parents, educators, and faith leaders must work to educate people about the true nature of King’s legacy in the homes, classrooms, social media, and pews.

* L. Douglas Wilder, in 1989 was elected the 66th Governor of Virginia and the first in the nation. He will celebrate that feat and his 94th birthday on January 17, at his Alma Mater Virginia Union University.

Wilder said White conservatives would not be able to roll back King’s legacy if current Black political and civic leadership applied the benefits reaped by the movement when they have the chance.

But first, Wilder said, they must answer one important question.

“ … (W) Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community?” Wilder quoted from the title of Dr. King’s last book released a year before he was killed in Memphis.

In that book, King reflected on what African-Americans should do with the achievements of the Civil Rights Movement.

Wilder said African-Americans should be doing the same today as since 1968.

“Where have we been?” he asked. “What have we been doing to preserve that legacy and build on it? What are the leaders today doing to help us achieve it?”

Wilder points to the political advances of African-Americans nationally and specifically in Virginia.

“We have a Black Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and Blacks leading the money committees in both chambers,” said Wilder. The state has a $3 billion surplus. If you want to define Black leadership do better on healthcare, housing, and public education.”

“What have they done to create opportunity for Black businesses, and non-profits,” he asked. “What have they done for the HBCUs … which are still underfunded … not a damn thing.”

“The resources and money are there,” he said. “They (Black leaders) must demand to use it to help our people … and they must use their voices to show that they deserve it.”

Wilder alluded to the fact that Blacks are the most reliable voting bloc of the Virginia Democratic party.

“We did not vote for MAGA in Virginia,” he said. “Instead of blaming the conservatives…what are we not doing to help our people realize Dr. King’s Legacy?”

