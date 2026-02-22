Congresswoman Eleanor Norton Holmes To Retire Next Year As “Dean Of The CBC”

WASHINGTON, DC

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement on Jan. 27 on the retirement of Rep. Elensor Norton Holmes:

“For 35 years, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has honorably served the District of Columbia and our nation. It is with tremendous respect and admiration that we extend our gratitude to Congresswoman Norton as she prepares to retire from Congress next year.

“As the Dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Norton has been a guiding force for our members for decades, sharing her wisdom and expertise and helping to shape generations of leadership.

“Congresswoman Norton’s unparalleled career in public service will be remembered for her work as an activist with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the Civil Rights Movement, organizing the March on Washington; as a law professor and accomplished attorney who argued and won before the Supreme Court; and as the first woman to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, appointed by President Jimmy Carter.