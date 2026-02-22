Facebook Pixel Tracking Pixel
Politics

Congresswoman Eleanor Norton Holmes To Retire Next Year As “Dean Of The CBC”

After 35 years representing the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton will retire next year, closing a historic chapter as the “Dean” of the Congressional Black Caucus. From civil rights activism to Supreme Court victories and leading the EEOC, her legacy reshaped American law and Black political leadership.
WASHINGTON, DC

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement on Jan. 27 on the retirement of  Rep. Elensor Norton Holmes:

“For 35 years, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has honorably served the District of Columbia and our nation. It is with tremendous respect and admiration that we extend our gratitude to Congresswoman Norton as she prepares to retire from Congress next year.

“As the Dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Norton has been a guiding force for our members for decades, sharing her wisdom and expertise and helping to shape generations of leadership.

“Congresswoman Norton’s unparalleled career in public service will be remembered for her work as an activist with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the Civil Rights Movement, organizing the March on Washington; as a law professor and accomplished attorney who argued and won before the Supreme Court; and as the first woman to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, appointed by President Jimmy Carter.

