Community Happenings: Vol. 122 Aug 31, 2022

Congressman Bobby Scott To Host Annual Labor Day Cookout

NEWPORT NEWS

Back By Popular Demand, Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D VA-03, announced his Annual Labor Day Cookout. After a two-year break due to COVID, the Cookout will be held, Monday, September 5, 2022 at 914 Shore Drive, Newport News, Virginia from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. “The Annual Labor Day Cookout is my way of thanking volunteers and the community for their support as well as providing a platform for political candidates seeking office this November,” said Congressman Scott.

The Congressman is inviting the public to attend his annual political kickoff event. It promises to be a fun filled afternoon with food and live entertainment. In case of rain, the event will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA.

31st Southeast Community Day Festival, Sept.10

NEWPORT NEWS

The 31st Annual Southeast Community Day Festival & Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration “Remembering King: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Zion Baptist Church Grounds, located at 2016 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Tremayne Johnson is the Pastor.

This year’s special guest performance will feature the Hampton University Marching Force Band and Ebony Fire, Drumline and Talent Showcase from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. The HU band was the only historically Black college or university to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021.

The Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration will follow from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. featuring Doc Christian, Media Professional, as the Host and DJ.

For more information, call (757) 877-0792; (757) 218-8157: (757) 303-0859

HU Marching Force Performs At US Open

HAMPTON

The Hampton University Marching Force performed for the second year at the US Tennis Open in New York on Aug. 31 as part of the HBCU Live festivities. Festivities this year included music, food and other entertainment celebrating the pride of HBCUs.

Performing at the US Open is the latest accolade for The Marching Force. It performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (2021), the New Year’s Day Parade in Rome, Italy (2020); Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, (2019); among other performances.

BTW Foundation Gives $15,000 To 10 Graduates

NORFOLK

Recently the Booker T. Washington High School (BTWHS) Foundation, Inc. gave $15,000 in academic scholarships to 10 spring graduates of the historic school. BTWHS Alumnus James Rivers, and Norfolk School Board Chairman Carlos Clanton presented the awards to the students.

The recipients, their major and respective schools are:

Scott Allen, Theater and Music production, NSU; Ayana Askew, Pre-law, Spellman College; Jae-Ann Carter, Pre-law at Virginia Tech; Taylor Corprew, Cosmetic Chemistry, ODU; Emonie Fuller, Neuro-Science, NSU; Tyasai Hursey, Pharmacy Technology, Norfolk Tech Center; Jason Jackson, Electrical Engineering, VSU; Destyn Kelly, Fine Arts, ODU; Janae Moore, Psychology, Longwood University; Omarion Williams, Pre-Law, NSU; Javani Wilson, Finance, NSU.

The motto of 2022 BTWHS graduating class is “The Next Step.”

The Boys Choir Of Hampton Roads Accepting New Members

HAMPTON ROADS

The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads is seeking boys from ages 7-18 who are looking for a positive outlet and possess a passion for singing and would like to share that passion with others!

The Boys Choir, beginning its twenty-sixth season on September 8, 2022, performs extensively throughout Hampton Roads and the United States. The nationally renowned Boys Choir will travel to Dallas, Texas in the summer of July 2023.

Rehearsals are on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 913 Covenant Street, Norfolk, Virginia, Rev. Addie Peterson, Pastor

You may support the Boys Choir with a generous donation at www.boyschoirhr.org.You may also use cash app at: $JuliusMcCullough.(Please write in “For” Boys Choir). You may mail a check to: BCHR, P. O. Box 12386, Norfolk, VA 23541.

Learn more about the Boys Choir of Hampton Roads at www.boyschoirhr.org.

Mr. Julius McCullough is the Director.

HU Alumni & Friends Donate $60,000

Springfield, VA

On Sunday, May 22, then Hampton University President-Elect Darrell K. Williams and Mrs. Myra Richardson Williams were the guests of honor at a reception organized by The Friends of Hampton University to celebrate his impending installation as Hampton’s 13th president. The event successfully raised $60,000 ($25,000 from Alfred Street Baptist Church) in support of the Character Matters Scholarship and campus ministries.

Kendrick F. Ashton, Jr. and Craig Dickenson, owners of The St. James, a 450,000 square-foot health club in Springfield, and 1983 Hampton graduate Pleasant S. Broadnax, III, Esq., hosted the event. Others in attendance included Hampton University alumni, current and incoming students, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as friends and members of the Williams’ family.

During The Friends of Hampton University event, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church, pledged $25,000 to Hampton University campus ministries, which brought the total raised to $60,000. Those funds were presented to the President and First Lady on July 2 at Alfred Street Baptist Church.

Area AKAs, Alphas To Host Candidates’ Virtual Town Hall

NORFOLK

The AKA, Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Phi Lambda Chapter will host a two-part, virtual Town Hall and Candidate Forum in preparation for the November 2022 General Election.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:00 a.m. , the forum will address local School Board candidates and on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:00 a.m., candidates for U.S. House of Representatives and local City Councils will be on hand.

For more information, visit www.uoo-aka.org and www.alphaphilambda.com.