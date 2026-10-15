COMMENTARY: But God! By Reverend J. Loren Russell Source: Black Press USA Wire

By Reverend J. Loren Russell

Source: Black Press USA Wire

Scripture Reference: Ephesians 2:1–10 CEV

If it were not for the love of God, none of us would be worth anything. In fact, we would be walking dead, looking for a grave to lay down in.

These are not my words. Paul tells the Ephesian church that we were all dead because of our sins. But God brought us to life through His undeserved grace. In other words, we did not then, and we do not now, deserve His grace. The reason we were then, and are now, eligible to be made alive is not because we deserve it, but because the Lord is truly good and kind to us because of what Christ Jesus has done.

Notice the conjunction, or antithesis, “but.” It serves as a directional signal. It changes the direction of the conversation and points us toward unmerited favor. We were dead—but God! We were sinners—but God! We were undeserving—but God! We were headed in the wrong direction—but God!

Although we do not deserve God’s grace, He extends it to us anyway. The Apostle John told us, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish…” And here we go again—“but” has everlasting life.

That “but” symbolizes God’s grace, God’s favor, and God’s love for undeserving people who, by no merit of their own, are pardoned in this life and given a place in the Lord’s Kingdom yet to come.

When we see or say “But God,” it should force us to recognize both our unworthiness and the Lord’s sovereignty over all things—including us. The truth is that we cannot take credit for what only God could do. We didn’t save ourselves and we didn’t earn His grace. We didn’t deserve His mercy. But God!

I don’t know about you, but I thank God every day for the opportunity to look at my own life and say:

“BUT GOD!”

If God has ever stepped into your situation and changed the direction of your story, you ought to be able to say it with me:

BUT GOD!

Be Blessed!

Rev. J. Loren Russell is an associate minister at Goodwill Baptist Church and is the clergy officiant of the Evangelical Church of God, all in the Bronx, President/CEO of The JLR Company for Church Financial & Strategic Consulting (718-328-8096), and hosts “Matters of Faith – The Radio Show” on Monday nights from 8:00 – 10:00 PM on Facebook Live. Be sure to Friend “Matters of Faith” on YouTube and email us at mattersoffaith.mof@gmail.com. Order your copy of Matters of Faith: The eBook at www.smashwords.com/books/view/993177.

Based on reporting by The Positive Community.