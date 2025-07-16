Coach Horace S. Savage, Jr.: 100 Years, 10 Decades & One Legend; The Winning Record On & Off The Field

By Rev. Dr. Glenda P. Murray-Kelly aka Gparis

Special to the New Journal and Guide

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the 11 a.m. hour, there was an incredible experience of being in the company of an outstanding servant who has lived to see 100 years of age. There were previous celebrations which occurred in the surrounding areas.

At the Edmonds Center, in Portsmouth, Va., Coach Horace S. Savage, Jr. was seated at the head table with the words of welcome by Leah Drake Smith; the invocation and blessing of the meal by The Rev. Charles Beamon, Pastor Fourth Baptist Church, Portsmouth; and presentations of proclamations were delivered by Congressman Bobby Scott and Virginia Senator L. Louise Lucas, and others.

There were a host of tributes to the honoree, however, a few stood out. Hampton University was one of them because the story of Coach Savage centered around his mother who pursued and sort after excellence for her son to leave his government job at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to be apart of the HBCU family. Coach Savage was indeed a sportsman and we were able to recite the Sportsman Poem together. Coach Savage left the Shipyard on an educational scholarship and after became a serviceman in the United States Army.

Coach Savage, a man of honor and dignity, made a decision for himself as a young son that was overturned by his mother and some powerful figure heads to ensure his mental and educational experience was being feed.

He is indeed a living legend and a well-groomed man who has the ability as an orator to express himself to motivate and to encourage the young and the old to never underestimate the power of your parents.

As the late, Langston Hughes wrote in 1922, the poetic expression “Mother to Son,” his mother found the words and expressions of the poetry to be a well-written statement to her son that she wanted life to be better for him.

Advertisement

Did you know that during the time of Coach Savage’s birth in 1925, that Louis Armstrong made his first recording. There is some remarkable history which was produced in 1925 and Coach Savage’s story is a part of the city of Portsmouth, Virginia history. As the Executive Coordinator of the Chesapeake ICONs and one who is temporarily residing in Portsmouth, I strongly recommend to the Mayor of Portsmouth, The Honorable Shannon Glover and Portsmouth City Council to honor Coach Savage with the Portsmouth ICON Award 2025.

The City Council did name a street after Coach Savage. As the audience of more than 300 people were seated, it was clear that this honoree was and is well known and loved.

There were spokespersons from the Norfolk Sports Hall of Fame, I.C. Norcom Alumni Association, and the Zeta Iota Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., where he received his purple jacket.

Also speaking were representatives of St. James Episcopal Church, Truxton Dorie Ionic #91, Historical Truxton Civic League and his one and only daughter, Alexis Savage, who became his team leader. Also in attendance was C. Emanuel Yancey, Founder of Emanuel Hope Foundation, serving the seniors with excellence.

The food, the fellowship and presentations were great. However, as an observational Journalist, my question to the Senator, Congressman, leaders in sports and his daughter was, “Why hasn’t he been nominated to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame?”

About the induction of Coach Savage to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Congressman Bobby Scott asked “How do we do it; what’s the process?” to which the President of the Norfolk Sports Hall of Fame said, “It’s hard to get in there.”

My response is, “There is nothing too hard for God.”

Advertisement

In conclusion, I personally would like to say, the work of a journalist is not only the keeper of the record. Our job is to bring light into darkness. As one who works and researches about how African-American records have been destroyed during their time in service, we must revisit and protect our legacy so that generations will know what we have done on a city, state and national level.

This 100-year-old man was able to deliver to the people of Virginia, to the city of Portsmouth and to his church family. We are obligated as scripture would say to honor the living. Most of the time, we wait too long and the honor is given while in the grave.

To the community, we have less than 1-month to have the nomination package submitted to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. We must increase the Black vote by joining as an insider for less than $35.00. Nomination packages stay on file for 5 years. As Daddy Jack Holmes would say “Get Up From There.” We will overcome one day and it’s morning time as The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. would say. Let’s preserve our legacy.

For more information and insight call (757) 217-8301. The Connectional Ministries and Mission 2000 and G Paris Media Group or the New Journal and Guide Newspaper.