By Del. Cliff Hayes, Jr.

As students return to classrooms this fall, artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s becoming a daily presence in education. From personalized tutoring apps and essay checkers to classroom management software, AI is reshaping how students learn, how teachers teach, and how parents stay engaged.

The benefits are undeniable. AI tools can adapt lessons to a child’s pace, identify gaps in learning, and even assist students with special needs. They can reduce teacher workloads by automating grading and lesson planning, freeing up time for personal instruction. For many families, these tools open new doors of opportunity.

But with these benefits comes caution. Parents must be warier than ever about how technology is used in schools. Many AI platforms collect sensitive data, raising questions about privacy and long-term security. There are also concerns about bias in algorithms, which may unintentionally disadvantage certain students. And while AI can support learning, it should never replace the human relationships and mentorship that are essential in education.

So what can parents do? Ask schools how AI tools are being used, what data is collected, and how it’s protected. Encourage your children to use AI as a supplement. It should not be used as a substitute. For critical thinking, students must stay engaged, ask questions, and advocate for transparency.

As we step into this new school year, AI offers tremendous promise, but our vigilance as parents and community leaders will ensure that technology uplifts every student, rather than leaving some behind.