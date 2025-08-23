CLIFF:S COLUMN AI and the 2025 School Year: What Parents Need to Know
Delegate Cliff Hayes explores how artificial intelligence is transforming classrooms in 2025—offering both new learning opportunities and critical concerns for parents about privacy, bias, and the importance of human mentorship in education.
#AIinEducation #BackToSchool2025 #ParentingTips #StudentSuccess #EdTech #CliffHayes #DataPrivacy #EducationEquity
By Del. Cliff Hayes, Jr.
As students return to classrooms this fall, artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s becoming a daily presence in education. From personalized tutoring apps and essay checkers to classroom management software, AI is reshaping how students learn, how teachers teach, and how parents stay engaged.
The benefits are undeniable. AI tools can adapt lessons to a child’s pace, identify gaps in learning, and even assist students with special needs. They can reduce teacher workloads by automating grading and lesson planning, freeing up time for personal instruction. For many families, these tools open new doors of opportunity.
But with these benefits comes caution. Parents must be warier than ever about how technology is used in schools. Many AI platforms collect sensitive data, raising questions about privacy and long-term security. There are also concerns about bias in algorithms, which may unintentionally disadvantage certain students. And while AI can support learning, it should never replace the human relationships and mentorship that are essential in education.
So what can parents do? Ask schools how AI tools are being used, what data is collected, and how it’s protected. Encourage your children to use AI as a supplement. It should not be used as a substitute. For critical thinking, students must stay engaged, ask questions, and advocate for transparency.
As we step into this new school year, AI offers tremendous promise, but our vigilance as parents and community leaders will ensure that technology uplifts every student, rather than leaving some behind.
Trending
- Black History1 week ago
New Black History Memorials Rising In Virginia, Maryland
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
VSU Team Helps Richmond Schools Launch Baseball League
- Black History5 days ago
Documentary of Norfolk’s 225-Year-Old First Baptist Church Now Available
- National Commentary1 week ago
Wake-Up Call: How Democrats Can Use August Recess To Save Their Brand
- Black Arts and Culture6 days ago
Hampton Roads Community Foundation Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month
- Hampton Roads Community News1 day ago
BTW Alumni Party Draws 300 From All Classes
- Black Community Opinions4 days ago
‘Even Me 2.0’ Shines Light on HIV’s Disproportionate Toll on Black Women and Older Adults
- Black Business News2 days ago
Celebrated Evening Is Held For Project Inclusion Heroes