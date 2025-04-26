Churchland’s AD Welcomes 71st PIT To His School

By Glen Mason

New Journal and Guide

Sports and Features Correspondent

Once a year Churchland High School gymnasium becomes basketball central. The future talent of the NBA is hidden among 64 of the finest basketball players in the nation.

It happened this year April 16-19 with the 71st Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) as talented young men showed off their best moves.

The 71st PIT is the brainchild of the late tournament chairman Yale Dorsey, and over the years, elevated by his starting guards, business man Maelan Parker and Rudolph Freeman of the Portsmouth Parks and Recreation. First held at the Portsmouth Naval Annex, for basketball mavens of the seven-five-seven and pro basketball hopefuls, since the fifties Churchland High is where you want to be because Marty Blake, legendary NBA talent scout, might sit right next to you.

It may be extra work for Churchland High School athletic director Christen Chavis, but as an athletic administrator, this is where he wants to be. Last year was one of the best Portsmouth Invitational Tournaments in sports history. It begs the question what was it like for Churchland High School to receive so much event coverage?

“It is an incredible honor for Churchland High School to be at the center of such a prestigious event,” said Christen Chavis, athletics director at Churchland. “The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament brings national attention, and having our facilities and community highlighted on that stage is both humbling and energizing. It showcased not only our venue but also the passion and professionalism that define our athletic department.”

Chavis, a teacher and former football coach, concentrated in sports marketing and Physical Education in college. There are only two pre-draft events college seniors can use to garner enough attention to go higher in the NBA draft. The other “pre-NBA camp” event is in Orlando, FL.

Advertisement

“It is truly an honor to be associated with a tradition as esteemed as the PIT,” said Chavis. “However, I must clarify that the marketing and promotion of the event are managed by the PIT organization. Churchland High School is proud to serve as the host venue, providing the facility and concessions in support of the tournament.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of hosting such an event is the opportunity to engage with NBA personnel,” said Chavis, who sees the PIT as a research lab or in-house clinic for Truckers’ basketball coaches. “The exposure benefits not only our program, but also gives our students and athletes a glimpse into the professional world of sports. Those interactions are invaluable.”

Chavis approaches his position with a passion for service.

“I have been actively involved in athletics at Churchland High School for the past four years, serving both as an assistant under Michael Whittington and now as the current Athletics Director,” said Chavis. “In my roles as both coach and administrator, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the development of our athletic programs. Sports have always been a foundational part of my life, and it has been deeply rewarding to channel that passion into a career dedicated to positively influencing student-athletes.

“My objective is to create a culture built on accountability, pride, and opportunity. I want every student to feel that they are part of something bigger than themselves – a family, a legacy, a purpose. athletics are more than games – they’re life lessons in motion,” said commented Chavis, interviewed late after a semi-final PIT game last Friday.

“I believe in developing the whole student-athlete: academically, athletically, and personally. When we elevate their experience, we empower them to succeed far beyond high school.

“Wearing orange and Black is about more than school pride; it’s a badge of honor. Our student-athletes represent resilience, commitment, and the spirit of the Trucker community. They carry the legacy of those who came before them and inspire those who will follow,” said Chavis. “We’re always evolving. Whether it’s adding competitive programs like debate or strengthening our presence in every sport, the goal is the same: excellence in every arena. Trucker Athletics isn’t just about playing hard – it’s about leading, growing, and setting the bar across all student activities.”

Advertisement