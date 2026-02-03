Chincoteague Island Offers Chocolate Adventure For Valentine’s Day Fun

Chincoteague Island, VA

The Historic Main Street Merchants Association has announced the 20th Annual Death by Chocolate event, returning to Chincoteague Island just in time for Valentine’s Day. This beloved tradition invites visitors and locals to explore the island’s charming shops, sample decadent chocolate delights, and compete for exciting prizes.

This year’s free event will take place over two days: Friday, February 13 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, February 14 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Participants will follow a fun-filled scavenger hunt across Main Street and beyond—collecting chocolate treats and earning stamps at each participating business along the route. Completed cards can be entered to win prizes, including local merchandise, gift certificates, and unique island experiences.

Death by Chocolate brings people together to celebrate local businesses, support tourism during the off-season, and share in the simple joy of chocolate.

The 20th anniversary celebration promises familiar favorites and some new surprises as merchants mark two decades of this sweet island tradition.

For more details, visit www.chincoteaguemerchants.com or the facebook event page.