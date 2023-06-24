Chesapeake’s Undersheriff Graduates With Special Honors From FBI Academy

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake’s undersheriff is back home and ready to get to work after graduating with special honors from the prestigious FBI National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Undersheriff David Rosado walked across the stage and collected his diploma from the 286th session of the premier law enforcement leadership training program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communications, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as leaders within their agencies to be considered for admittance. On average, participants have a minimum of 20 years of law enforcement experience and serve their agencies in executive-level positions.

Undersheriff Rosado is a 22-year law enforcement veteran with a passion for community service, crime prevention, and protecting the elderly. Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan appointed him to the position of Undersheriff in 2022. Undersheriff Rosado now joins two other CSO Command Staff members (including Sheriff O’Sullivan himself) as graduates of the prestigious academy.

Among his accomplishments from the FBINA, he is the proudest of serving as a Section leader and conquering the infamous Yellow Brick Road (a grueling 6.1-mile run through a hilly, wooded trail built by the U.S. Marines).

“It is an incredible accomplishment. I wish my dad were here to see, “said Undersheriff Rosado. “He is responsible for the man I have become. He is the driving force that pushed me to finish the academy strong and to be the man I am today.”

“I am so proud of David,” said Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “I know firsthand the strength, fortitude, and determination needed to complete this program. I also know how invaluable the training was to make me the professional I am today. I look forward to Undersheriff Rosado bringing his new knowledge and expertise back to Chesapeake to help guide the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office into the future.”

The 286th Session consisted of 238 law enforcement professionals from around the world, including men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law-enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed the graduates, telling them the main themes of the academy are endurance and teamwork. He reminded the graduates they now have 237 new colleagues to partner with to take on some of the biggest problems facing law enforcement today.

