Chesapeake Women’s Club Honors Councilwoman Dr. Ella Ward With “Elegant Holiday Jazz Brunch”

Special to the New Journal and Guide

More than 200 guests attended the sold-out crowd that honored Chesapeake Councilwoman Dr. Ella Ward for her 53 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Chesapeake and her 25 years as a Chesapeake elected official, according to President Joyce Colden.

Attendees included comments and well wishes from Congressman Bobby Scott, Former Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Club President Joyce Colden, and written tributes from State Senator L. Louise Lucas, Delegate Cliff Hayes, and Dr. Ward’s son, Retired U.S. NAVY Commander and Assistant Director of Norfolk State University Facilities. Rev. Yvonne Hardy, Pastor of New Central Baptist Church, Norfolk delivered the Invocation and Prayer.

A special tribute was an original song composed, produced and sung by Ms. Regenna Burden which highlighted many of the accomplishments and contributions of Councilwoman Dr. Ella Ward. A special Dance Tribute to Dr. Ward, “Boots on the Ground” was performed by the “Ladies of Faith Dancers.” Music was provided by the Jessie Primm “Just a Few Jazz” band, and the MC was radio personality Ms. Kimberly “J.”

Attendees were also entertained by Mr. Vernard Hines better known as “The Laugh Therapist” from the Mount Chesapeake. Mr. Kelvin Oliver “Electric Eye Photography” provided the photos.

Special supportive guests included members of Tidewater Seniors in Action, Portsmouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Tidewater Section of the National Council of Negro Women, New Chesapeake Men for Progress, National President and 30 members of the Gems, Inc., East Suffolk Alumni Association members, and a host of other family members and friends.

“I was overwhelmed by this amazing, highly successful event that such a small group of beautiful women were willing to do in my honor. I will treasure your unwavering love and support forever,” said Dr. Ward as she fought back tears during her acceptance speech.