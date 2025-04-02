Entertainment
Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Raises Over $35,000 “Dancing With The Athletes”
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosted its 9th annual “Dancing with the Athletes,” bringing together law enforcement and Special Olympics Virginia athletes for a night of dance and fundraising. With over $35,000 raised, the event celebrated community, inclusion, and support for SOVA.
#DancingWithTheAthletes #SpecialOlympicsVA #ChesapeakeSheriff #InclusionMatters #LawEnforcement #CommunitySupport #Fundraiser #DanceForACause
By Lauryn Moss
Special to the Guide
CHESAPEAKE
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office 9th Annual “Dancing with the Athletes” was an unforgettable evening! This amazing Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office event, which began a decade ago, brings together Special Olympic Athletes and local law enforcement officers for a freestyle dance and group routine – all to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia (SOVA).
This year, 16 brave first responders and 16 talented SOVA athletes took the stage, thrilling the crowd with their incredible teamwork, skill, and show-stopping moves. The energy in the room was electric as Shayla Parks and Deputy M. Vargas from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office stole the spotlight with their two amazing performances, earning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy! A special shout-out to our top fundraiser, Sharon Albright and Deputy Phil McKeon from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, who raised over $5,000 for SOVA!
Thanks to your generosity and support, this event raised over $35,000 for SOVA. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and the Chesapeake Conference Center for providing such a beautiful venue. And to everyone who donated, attended, or cheered on the dancers – thank you! Your support turned this event into a true celebration of community, inclusion, and joy.
Trending
- Education1 week ago
Behold Ian Lindo! I.C. Norcom Senior Chosen Youth Rep For Coast Guard
- Black History1 week ago
Bookworm Review: Women’s History Month Books for Kids
- Black Business News1 week ago
House Speaker Aligns Rise In Unemployment Claims With Fed Cuts
- Black History6 days ago
Women’s History Month: State Historical Marker To Be Dedicated For Old Folks Home In Essex County
- Hampton Roads Community News7 days ago
NJGPOD S1E5: Annette Dunbar Speaks on Community Service
- Black History1 week ago
Part Two: “It Came To That”: How 4 Greensboro A&T College Students Helped Forge A Movement
- Black Business News1 week ago
Passes At 76: George Foreman: Boxer, Entrepreneur and Pastor
- Black History6 days ago
‘Uprooted’ Film On Newport News’ Displacement Attracts Packed House