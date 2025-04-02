Connect with us

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Raises Over $35,000 “Dancing With The Athletes”

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosted its 9th annual “Dancing with the Athletes,” bringing together law enforcement and Special Olympics Virginia athletes for a night of dance and fundraising. With over $35,000 raised, the event celebrated community, inclusion, and support for SOVA.
By Lauryn Moss
Special to the Guide
CHESAPEAKE

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office 9th Annual “Dancing with the Athletes” was an unforgettable evening! This amazing Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office event, which began a decade ago, brings together Special Olympic Athletes and local law enforcement officers for a freestyle dance and group routine – all to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia (SOVA).

This year, 16 brave first responders and 16 talented SOVA athletes took the stage, thrilling the crowd with their incredible teamwork, skill, and show-stopping moves. The energy in the room was electric as Shayla Parks and Deputy M. Vargas from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office stole the spotlight with their two amazing performances, earning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy! A special shout-out to our top fundraiser, Sharon Albright and Deputy Phil McKeon from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, who raised over $5,000 for SOVA!

Thanks to your generosity and support, this event raised over $35,000 for SOVA. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, and the Chesapeake Conference Center for providing such a beautiful venue. And to everyone who donated, attended, or cheered on the dancers – thank you! Your support turned this event into a true celebration of community, inclusion, and joy.

