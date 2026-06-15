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Hampton Roads Community News

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Issues Call For A Cause Seeking To Win Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to donate blood during the annual Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive as the city seeks its ninth consecutive championship while helping replenish critical summer blood supplies across Hampton Roads.
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NJG Newswire
CHESAPEAKE

Roll up your sleeve and help Chesapeake defend the title!

That’s the loud call from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office to its city residents.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will support the annual Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive, a friendly competition among the seven Hampton Roads cities to see who can collect the most blood donations.

The event helps replenish blood supplies during the summer months, when donations typically decline.

As the defending champions, Chesapeake is aiming to bring the Mayor’s Cup back to the City that Cares for the ninth consecutive year.

Donors can enjoy a cookout, desserts, snacks, door prizes, and giveaways while helping make a difference in the lives of others. The CSO says it is still looking for more than 50+ donors to help Chesapeake reach its goal.

Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code ChesapeakeMayor or by calling (757) 382-8961.

As a lasting reminder, the CSO says, “Every donation matters. In fact, a single blood donation can help save up to three lives. Join us and help make a lifesaving impact in our community.”

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