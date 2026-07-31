Chesapeake Names Honorary Street In Memory Of Rev. Dr. Jake Manley, Sr.

NJG NewsWire

CHESAPEAKE

Several members of The Chesapeake City Council led by the Mayor, Dr. Richard West, gathered July 23 at the Bethany Baptist Church to dedicate an Honorary Street named in honor and memory of the late Rev. Dr. Jake Manley, Sr.

The City dedicated Campostella Road between Sunrise Avenue and Providence Road in Rev. Manley’s name, “ensuring that his legacy remains visible and celebrated for generations to come.”

Rev. Manley served as pastor of Bethany which he grew in numbers from a small congregation in 1974 that ministered to the urban poor into one of the region’s largest churches, serving over 2,500. He and his congregation moved among various edifies and temporary locations until 1986 when the church erected their new home at the current location on Campostella Road. The Reverend commenced the first service there on Sunday, March 2, 1986.

In its Certifcate of Dedication, the City Council noted Rev. Manley’s leadership at Bethany and his commitment to substance abuse recovery, reentry support, violence prevention, youth empowerment and civic engagement, establishing him as a “pillar of hope throughout the Hampton Roads region.

Rev. Manley passed away on May 19, 2013. His name is immortalized upon the church’s Fellowship Hall. In 2009, the City recognized him with the Neighborhood Leadership Award.