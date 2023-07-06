Chesapeake Juneteenth Foundation Awards 3 Scholarships During Juneteenth Luncheon

By Ernest Lowery

Chairman, CJF

Special to the Guide

The Chesapeake Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. (CJF) has been working hard to provide our young Black males with an extra boost towards their goal of going to college. We delivered again this year to three students during our annual Juneteenth event at the Greenbrier Country Club on June 17, where ou eye speak was former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax

Our $1,000.00 Scholarship Recipient is Maceson Anthony Smith of Hampton who graduated from Hampton High School. His current concentration is General Studies. Maceson has a 4.11 GPA and ranks 30th of 267 in his class. He will be attending North Carolina A&T University as his HBCU College of choice.

He spends time working in the community supporting a variety of organizations and his favorite is Feeding America. While working in the community, Maceson leadership skills helped him transfer that gift on the field as captain of the football and soccer team to his school work and volunteerism. His goal is to become financially sound while finding peace.

Our new partners, Kings Point Enterprises serving Federal, State and Local Governments and Corporations for more than 25 years, supplied two $500.00 scholarships to help our students.

Scholarship recipient Jaylin Noah Manns is a graduate with an Advanced Studies Diploma from Western Branch High School. He served on WBHS Varsity Basketball Team (Team Captain), Fly High AAU Basketball and Distributive Education Club of America (DECA). He has also earned certification in the Culinary Arts. Kyle will be attending Norfolk State University, majoring in Sports/Business.

Although Kyle was graduating on the morning of June 17, he managed to get by the Golf Club early to pick up his certificate, presented by Mrs. Jean DeLong representing Kings Point Enterprises. Kyle was most grateful and said with a huge grin “every donation, towards his education is a benefit.”

Our second $500.00 Scholarship Recipient is Kristopher Dion Goodman, a graduate with an Advanced Studies Diploma from Indian River High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society; Student Council Association; president of Brave for Progress; Veteran’s Homefront volunteer; IRHS Class council, and junior NAACP. Kristopher served on IRHS Varsity football and Tracks. Kristopher will be attending Virginia State University majoring in Intelligence Analysis.

In addition to each student’s hard work and scholarship monies, our Gold Sponsor Chesapeake Regional Medical Center provided a little something extra. The young men were presented a large carrying bag stuffed with an Innovative for Life ink pen, tee-shirt, chapstick, icepack, and a student diary booklet. Everyone felt a little more prepared for their college journey.

Feel free to contact us chesapeakejuneteenth@gmail.com or call.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

