Chesapeake Dedicates Park To Honor Judge Eileen A. Olds

CHESAPEAKE

The former Old Courtyard Park located behind City Hall now bears the name of Judge Eileen A. Olds in recognition of her many accomplishments. The City’s dedication of the park on Thursday, September 4, 2025 introduces the new name to the community.

Judge Olds became the first woman and African-American judge in the First Judicial District in Virginia in 1995. She retired in 2019 and was Chesapeake’s longest-serving judge. She is the author of “Twin Expectations: raising the bar, raising expectations, raising children!”

Judge Olds is a graduate of Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Va., received a Bachelor of Arts degree, with distinction, from the University of Virginia, and a Juris Doctorate degree from William and Mary Law School. She was appointed by two Attorney Generals to represent the State Department of Highways and Transportation and served as a Divorce Commissioner in Chancery prior to her tenure on the bench.

She served as President of the Hampton Roads Bar Association and was on the Virginia Commission for Women and Minorities in the legal profession. In 2007, she was elected President of the American Judges Association (AJA), the largest independent association of judges throughout the United States and Canada, and she remains the first and only Virginian to hold the position since AJA’s inception in 1959. She was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society as a Distinguished William and Mary Alumna. She is also the recipient of the Douglas Morton Alumni Service Award from the College of William and Mary.

In addition to her traditional court duties, Judge Olds was the visionary behind the implementation of a Truancy Court, designed to foster the importance of education. She has been recognized by numerous organizations, churches, and educational institutions for her advocacy and dedication to youth.

Judge Olds is the recipient of many awards and citations from distinguished organizations including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., the United Negro College Fund, the Conference of Minority Public Administrators, the American Judges Association, USAA, the Virginia Desert Conference of Courts, Daughters of Isis, the City of Chesapeake, Tidewater Community College, and many other organizations. She was previously designated as a Tazwell-Taylor Jurist-in- Residence at William and Mary Law School.

The Judge Eileen Olds Courtyard Park is 2.73 acres surrounded by connecting walkways and incorporates the City’s Tree Trail. Some events held at this park include Farmers markets, food trucks, strolling entertainment, and expos. The park is available for small and large events.